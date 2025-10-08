Bihar: Seat-sharing tussle deepens in NDA; Chirag Paswan calls emergency meeting of LJPRV

Patna, Oct 8 (IANS) The seat-sharing impasse within the NDA in Bihar appears to be escalating, with the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) adopting a tougher stance.

Sources suggest that Chirag Paswan is unhappy with the JDU's stance on the seat-sharing arrangement.

In a sudden move, the LJPRV has called an emergency meeting of its key office-bearers at the party’s state headquarters in Patna on Thursday (October 9) at 10 a.m.

A letter in this regard was issued from the office of Jamui Lok Sabha MP Arun Bharti, who has been appointed in-charge of the Bihar elections. He will preside over the meeting.

The Bihar election co-in-charge Raju Tiwari, along with party MPs, state general secretaries, vice presidents, and cell presidents, has been instructed to attend the meeting on time.

The meeting is expected to discuss crucial issues related to the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections and formulate the party’s next steps amid the ongoing stalemate.

It is believed that the LJPRV leadership will hold internal consultations before taking any major decision regarding the alliance.

Meanwhile, sources say talks between Chirag Paswan and BJP leaders remain stalled.

Though Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Vinod Tawde had met Chirag in Delhi on October 7, Paswan was reportedly not satisfied with the offer presented by the BJP.

On Wednesday, Chirag Paswan skipped any meeting with BJP leaders, as he was in Bihar to mark the death anniversary of his father, the late Ram Vilas Paswan, in Khagaria.

Chirag left for Delhi on Wednesday night with a possibility to discuss the issues on seat-sharing with the BJP top leadership on Thursday.

With only three days left before the nomination process for the Bihar Assembly elections begins, uncertainty looms large within the NDA.

Adding to the turbulence, Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) patron Jitan Ram Manjhi has also intensified his rebel stance, demanding 15 seats and hinting at discontent within the alliance.

