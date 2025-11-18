Bihar rout fallout: Congress issues show-cause notice to 43 leaders, expulsion threat looms

Patna, Nov 18 (IANS) Days after the Congress party, the lead player in Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance), suffered a humiliating defeat in the Bihar Assembly elections, the grand old party has initiated action against ‘errant’ leaders for anti-party activities during the run-up to polls.

Bihar Congress has issued show-cause notices to 43 party leaders for ‘offences’ like deviation from party lines, making anti-party statements, thereby adversely impacting the party’s prospects.

The notice was issued by the Bihar Congress’ disciplinary committee, and those who were named included former ministers, MLAs and former office-bearers.

All of them have been asked to file their reply in three days, failing which strict action will be initiated against them, including expulsion from the party for up to six years.

All these leaders, who have been issued notice, are understood to have given statements from public platforms during elections, which were damaging for the party, its reputation and also had a bearing on the poll outcome.

According to a statement by the Congress disciplinary committee, all 43 leaders have been asked to submit a written clarification before the panel by November 21.

“If their clarification is not received within the stipulated time frame, the committee will be forced to take action, and this includes expulsion from the primary membership of the party for six years,” said Kapil Dev Prasad, chairman of the state disciplinary committee.

Those who were issued notices include former minister Afaq Alam, former spokesperson Anand Madhav, former MLA Chhatrapati Yadav, former minister Veena Shahi, former MLC Ajay Kumar Singh, former MLA Gajanand Shahi alias Munna Shahi, Sudhir Kumar alias Bunty Chaudhary, Banka District Congress Committee President Kanchana Kumari, Saran District President Bachchu Kumar Biru, and former Youth Congress President Raj Kumar Rajan.

The committee stated that the party's discipline and unity remain the topmost priority, and anyone harming it or its principles will be dealt with seriously.

