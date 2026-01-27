Bihar: Rift in Congress surfaces during ‘Save MNREGA’ event in Darbhanga

Patna, Jan 27 (IANS) The internal discord within the Congress party came out in the open during a party program held at the Darbhanga District Congress office under the party’s ‘Save MNREGA Campaign’, where senior leaders faced protests, slogan-shouting, and serious allegations from party members.

The community interaction program was underway when Bihar Congress Committee member Ram Narayan Jha raised slogans against party leadership, expressing strong dissatisfaction over alleged exclusion and internal functioning.

As the situation escalated, Congress Legislative Council leader Madan Mohan Jha appealed for calm with folded hands, but the protesters continued their agitation.

Addressing the gathering, Ram Narayan Jha said party workers were not allowed to speak about organisational shortcomings in Darbhanga.

He alleged that discussions were held behind closed doors by senior leaders, while grassroots workers were ignored, forcing them to protest.

“I joined the Congress on January 3, 1979, and have served the party for 46 years through the student organisation and Youth Congress. I have been an elected member from Laheriasarai for 30 years,” Jha said.

He further claimed that during the 2022 organisational elections for the All India Congress Committee (AICC), he was denied a fair chance despite assurances.

Making serious allegations, Ram Narayan Jha accused former Bihar Congress president Akhilesh Singh of corruption.

Jha also alleged large-scale irregularities in ticket distribution, stating that those operating between Delhi and Patna were responsible.

He claimed to have sent multiple emails to Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, but said he received no response.

“If we don’t get justice within the party, how will the country get justice?” he asked, warning that Congress would not improve if such practices continued.

The protest took place in the presence of All India Congress General Secretary and Bihar in-charge Krishna Allavaru, Bihar Congress President Rajesh Ram, and several senior national and state-level leaders.

Even before the program concluded, slogans were raised against Krishna Allavaru and Rajesh Ram inside the Congress office.

The situation further deteriorated as clashes broke out between rival groups of Congress workers.

Party flags were reportedly used as weapons, and the commotion continued for nearly ten minutes, creating chaos at the venue.

Protesters also accused the party leadership of selling tickets for money and warned that Congress would not progress under such circumstances.

