Bihar: Revenue officials call off strike after assurance from Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha

Patna, Feb 3 (IANS) On the call given by the Bihar Revenue Service Association (BRSA), Circle Officers (COs) and Revenue Officers (ROs) across Bihar went on an indefinite strike from Monday, protesting long-pending service-related demands.

Read More

However, the strike was called off on the very first day following assurances from the state government.

Officials of the Bihar Revenue Service gathered at the BRSA building in Patna, after which a delegation met Deputy Chief Minister and Revenue and Land Reforms Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha in the evening.

The delegation submitted a memorandum outlining their demands. After the meeting, the officers announced that they would withdraw the strike.

Speaking to the media, Vijay Kumar Sinha said the government would seriously consider the legitimate demands of the revenue officers.

“We respect officers who work diligently and honestly. It is the responsibility of the government to ensure that their morale does not fall,” Sinha said.

He acknowledged the challenges faced by Circle Officers, including land disputes, law and order responsibilities, and social pressure.

“There are both good and bad people in society. The number of wrongdoers is small. We have discussed all the issues and decided to form a committee to resolve them according to rules,” he added.

The minister announced the formation of a three-member committee, comprising a Secretary, an Additional Secretary, and a representative from the Bihar Revenue Service, which will examine issues related to promotions and other service matters and submit recommendations.

Sinha emphasised that resolving land disputes in Bihar requires collective effort.

“Many people will try to mislead us, but we must stay vigilant. Miracles don’t happen overnight—we believe in hard work. The government will ensure that the dignity of revenue officers is protected and all decisions are taken as per rules,” he said, reiterating the government’s commitment to the principle of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas aur Sabka Samman’.

The primary reason for the strike was the non-implementation of the Bihar Revenue Service Cadre Rules, 2010.

The association has been demanding that officers of the Bihar Revenue Service be posted as Deputy Collector, Land Reforms (DCLR) and Land Acquisition Officers.

At present, these posts are largely held by officers of the Bihar Administrative Service (BAS), leading to a long-standing dispute between the two services.

Tensions further escalated following a recent notification by the Revenue and Land Reforms Department introducing the designation of ‘Sub-Divisional Revenue Officer’, which the association claims violates cadre rules.

The matter is also pending before the Patna High Court.

The movement received full support from BIRSA United (United Bihar Revenue Service Association).

Its president, Aditya Shivam Shankar, wrote to the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, Chief Secretary, and Principal Secretary, seeking immediate intervention.

Had the strike continued, essential services such as mutation, issuance of caste, income and residence certificates, land demarcation, anti-encroachment drives, and land surveys would have come to a halt across districts.

However, following the meeting with the minister and assurance of a structured resolution, revenue officials announced the withdrawal of the strike on the first day itself.

--IANS

ajk/uk