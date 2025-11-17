Bihar results: Odisha Minister accuses Congress of ‘blame game’

Bhubaneswar, Nov 17 (IANS) The Odisha Cooperation Department Minister Pradeep Bal Samanta on Monday strongly criticised Robert Vadra, husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, for making “careless and unnecessary remarks” over the election outcome in the recently concluded Bihar Assembly elections.

He added that Congress leaders often indulge in blame games after every defeat, but claim everything is perfect when they win.

Notably, Vadra recently alleged that the Bihar results are "unfair and unacceptable." He alleged that the outcome was influenced by the Election Commission.

Reacting to the national discourse following the Bihar Assembly election results, Samanta strongly objected to the statements made by Vadra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, etc.

He further added that the public has repeatedly rejected negative politics and instability.

“People know who is working for development and who survives only through such statements,” he remarked.

He concluded that attempts to create confusion after the Bihar verdict will not change the people’s mandate for stable and corruption-free governance.

On the question of who will be the Chief Minister of Bihar, Samanta clarified that the decision will be taken solely by the NDA, based on capability, integrity, and administrative experience.

“Last time too, the BJP had secured more MLAs, yet Nitish Kumar served as Chief Minister as per the NDA’s collective decision. This time also, the alliance will decide the CM based on who can ensure zero corruption and efficient governance,” he stated.

Samanta also took a dig at the Congress and Trinamul Congress over their objection to the implementation of SIR.

The minister said, “If SIR is implemented, bogus voters will be removed, illegal Bangladeshi intruders will be identified and eliminated from voter rolls. Its impact will be clearly seen in Bengal. That is why Congress and Trinamool are worried.”

Referring to the statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, “This time, the Ganga will flow from Bihar to West Bengal,” indicating that a political shift is imminent in the state and the NDA government will form in Bengal in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Samanta also criticised former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s remarks on the explosion at Red Fort, saying that during the Congress regime, bomb blasts were a regular affair across the country, and she (Mufti) herself should remember how she was once abducted by the terrorists.

“She should be the last person to lecture others. The nation has not forgotten those days,” he said.

--IANS

gyan/dan