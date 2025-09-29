'Bihar receiving special gift from Railway Ministry': Dilip Jaiswal on launch of Amrit Bharat trains

New Delhi, Sep 29 (IANS) In a major boost to rail connectivity in Bihar, seven new trains, including three Amrit Bharat Express trains and four passenger trains, will be inaugurated on Monday. Calling it a significant achievement, BJP's Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal said the launch reflects the Centre’s commitment to the development of the state.

The launch comes just ahead of Dussehra, offering a festive gift to the people of the state. The trains will be flagged off in the presence of Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary.

Speaking to IANS, Jaiswal said, “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bihar is receiving a special gift from the Railway Ministry. Today, with the inauguration of the Amrit Bharat Express from Muzaffarpur to Charlapalli, North Bihar has been gifted enhanced connectivity.”

“Three Amrit Bharat trains are being given to Bihar, and more trains are also being allocated to the state. For this, we thank the Railway Minister and our Prime Minister,” he added, expressing gratitude to both leaders.

The Amrit Bharat Express, a new category of semi-high-speed trains introduced by Indian Railways, has been praised for offering modern facilities at affordable prices. These trains feature both general and sleeper coaches, aiming to provide comfort for long-distance travellers without high costs.

According to Dilip Kumar, Executive Director of Information and Publicity for the Railway Board, “On the auspicious occasion of Durga Puja, Bihar will receive seven new trains today. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary will flag off these trains.”

“Among the Amrit Bharat trains being inaugurated, one will run between Darbhanga and Ajmer, another between Chhapra and Delhi, and the third between Muzaffarpur and Hyderabad. The Amrit Bharat Express is known for global facilities at reasonable prices, with both general and sleeper coaches. So far, 12 Amrit Bharat trains are running in the country. Now, with these three additions, the total will rise to 15,” he said.

The four passenger trains launched alongside will further enhance short-distance travel within the state and adjoining regions.

The Amrit Bharat Express aims to bridge the gap between premium and budget travel by offering comfort, speed, and affordability. The launch of these trains not only improves regional connectivity but also underscores the Centre’s focus on infrastructure development in Bihar.

The move is expected to benefit lakhs of passengers, especially those in North Bihar, who have long demanded better long-distance and interstate train services.

--IANS

rs/dpb