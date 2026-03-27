Bihar: Ram Navami festivities light up Patna

Patna, March 27 (IANS) A grand and vibrant celebration is unfolding in Patna on the occasion of Ram Navami, with massive processions and devotional fervour gripping the city.​

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At the heart of the celebrations, Dak Bungalow Crossing—also known as Shri Ram Chowk—has become the central hub where 52 grand tableaux from various Puja committees are arriving.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, along with Nishant Kumar, Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, and Sanjay Saraogi, were present on the main dais.​

Leading the event for the first time as the BJP’s National President, Nitin Nabin warmly welcomed the tableaux and dignitaries.​

The Chief Minister also felicitated the participating groups, adding to the grandeur of the ceremony.​

The scale of participation is enormous, with an estimated 5 to 7 lakh devotees gathering at the venue.​

Despite the scorching heat earlier in the day, a sudden change in weather—marked by cool winds and light drizzle—brought much-needed relief, further boosting public turnout.​

Adding to the event’s appeal, renowned actor and MP Arun Govil, famous for his portrayal of Lord Ram in the iconic TV series Ramayan, graced the occasion.​

He was joined by BJP MP and singer Manoj Tiwari.​

Security and crowd management have been handled on a massive scale, with around 1,500 police personnel deployed, 500 CCTV cameras installed, and 10 drones monitoring the entire area.​

Drones are also being used creatively to shower flower petals on the crowd, enhancing the festive atmosphere.​

The event is further enriched by diverse cultural performances—from saints arriving from Ayodhya, to musical troupes from South India, Banaras’ Damru teams, Ganga Aarti performers, Mumbai bands, and Jharkhand dance groups.​

Massive 20–25-foot statues of Lord Ram, Lord Shiva, and Lord Hanuman have been installed, making them major attractions.​

With dazzling LED lighting, laser effects, and digital projections illuminating the entire area, this year’s Ram Navami celebration in Patna is being hailed as historic and record-breaking—both in scale and spirit.​

--IANS

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