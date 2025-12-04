Bihar: Railway police bust child-lifting gang; 6 held, kidnapped boy rescued

Patna, Dec 4 (IANS) The Muzaffarpur Railway Police in Bihar on Thursday busted a major child-lifting gang, arresting six accused -- including three women -- and safely rescuing the kidnapped child.

The main accused, a doctor, is still absconding, and raids are underway to nab him.

Railway SP Veena Kumari detailed the case, stating that on the night of October 3, 2025, Sumit Kumar was sleeping with his wife and three children on Platform 1 of Hajipur Railway Station. By morning, his son had gone missing. After failing to locate the child despite extensive searches, Sumit lodged a written complaint at the Hajipur Railway Police Station.

An SIT was immediately formed to recover the child and trace the gang involved.

During the investigation, CCTV footage revealed the presence of a man and a woman near the sleeping family at the time of the incident. The team then conducted a technical analysis of mobile phone data from the relevant time and location to identify the suspects.

One suspicious mobile number led investigators to Arjun Kumar, son of Ranjit Kumar Rai of the Vidupur police station area in Vaishali district, who was identified as the person who physically took the child.

Kiran Devi, wife of the late Ram Chandra Chaudhary of the Sadar police station area in Vaishali, was also identified as being involved in the kidnapping.

Both accused were arrested promptly.

Based on their statements, police arrested four more accused — Sonu Kumar (Vidupur, Vaishali), Anil Kumar Sah (Samastipur), Gudiya Devi and Munni Kumari.

The kidnapped child was recovered safely from their possession.

Accused Sonu Kumar revealed that the child had been lifted for Rs 3.5 lakh, allegedly at the instructions of Avinash Kumar, a resident of Shahpur Patori in the Mohanpur police station area of Samastipur district, and his associate Munni Kumari.

According to police, the payment was made partly through UPI and partly in cash by Avinash Kumar, a doctor.

The doctor, however, has gone absconding, and multiple police teams are conducting raids at various locations to arrest him.

Police are also investigating the criminal backgrounds of all the accused and are probing whether the gang is linked to other child-lifting cases in the region.

