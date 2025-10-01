Bihar: Protests erupt in Patna after minor boy dies in road accident

Patna, Oct 1 (IANS) A tragic road accident in Bihar's Bihta, on the outskirts of the capital Patna, triggered widespread unrest on Wednesday after a speeding sand-laden truck crushed a child riding a bicycle, killing him on the spot.

According to eyewitnesses, the child was returning from a local temple after offering prayers on the occasion of Durga Puja when the truck hit him.

The incident led to chaos as a large number of locals gathered at the site.

Enraged by the accident, residents blocked the road by placing the child’s body on it.

The crowd allegedly pelted stones at police personnel, leaving some officers injured, and also damaged a police vehicle.

Police later used mild force to bring the situation under control.

Locals alleged administrative negligence, pointing out that heavy vehicles were banned from entering many areas due to the Mahanavami festival, yet a sand-laden truck was allowed to pass through at high speed.

Confirming the incident, City SP (West) Bhanu Pratap Singh said, “Some miscreants allegedly assaulted the accused driver. We have registered an FIR against the truck driver responsible for the boy’s death and are also trying to identify those involved in assaulting him. They will be booked as well. No one is allowed to take the law into their own hands.”

Following the violence, a heavy police force from multiple stations has been deployed in the area to prevent further escalation. Senior police officers of the Patna district are closely monitoring the situation.

Meanwhile, the Mahanavami Puja is underway, with large crowds visiting pandals across the region.

