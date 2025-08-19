Bihar prepared to teach ‘vote thieves’ a lesson, claims Mukesh Sahani

Patna, Aug 19 (IANS) Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief and former Bihar minister Mukesh Sahani on Tuesday said that the Voter Rights Yatra being carried out by the Grand Alliance is receiving tremendous public support across the state.

Addressing a gathering, Sahani alleged that the BJP, with the backing of the Election Commission, is attempting to steal the Constitution and democracy by manipulating votes.

He said that the overwhelming public anger visible on the streets over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) proves that people are no longer willing to tolerate such actions.

“The people of Bihar are on the streets to protect democracy and ensure the rule of the common man. The massive crowds joining this yatra are a clear message—Biharis will not allow vote theft at any cost,” Sahani asserted.

He further warned that the people of Bihar will remove vote thieves from power in the upcoming elections.

Targeting Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Sahani said that despite being in power for 20 years and boasting of a double-engine government, Bihar continues to struggle with unemployment, poverty, and large-scale migration.

He alleged that the state is facing a mounting debt crisis, but the government has no roadmap to address these challenges.

Sahani’s remarks come after RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav announced Rahul Gandhi as the Prime Ministerial face of the Grand Alliance, further intensifying the political heat in Bihar ahead of the assembly elections.

The Voter Adhikar Yatra started from Sasaram on August 17 and reached Nawada via Aurangabad and Gaya.

A public meeting is scheduled in the evening in Nawada, where the Grand Alliance leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav, Dipankar Bhattacharya, Rajesh Ram, Mukesh Sahani and many other leaders will address the gathering.

The leaders of the Grand Alliance will take a break on Wednesday and will resume their journey from Sheikhpura and Lakhisarai on Thursday.

--IANS

ajk/dan