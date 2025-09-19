Bihar: Prashant Kishor levels corruption allegations against four NDA leaders

Patna, Sep 19 (IANS) Jan Suraaj Party chief Prashant Kishore on Friday launched a scathing attack on the NDA leadership in Bihar, accusing four senior figures -- Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary, Health Ministers Mangal Pandey and Rural Work Minister Ashok Chaudhary, and BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal -- of corruption and fraud.

Speaking at a press conference at the Jan Suraaj camp office in Patna, Kishor presented what he called fresh evidence of financial irregularities and misrepresentation.

Kishor claimed that between 2019 and 2020, Rs 2.12 crore was deposited into the Punjab National Bank account number 1499000141819 belonging to Mangal Pandey’s wife, Urmila Pandey.

He alleged that the minister failed to disclose the source of funds.

“Pandey said he borrowed Rs 25 lakh from his father to buy a flat in Delhi. If that’s true, how did Rs 2.12 crore enter his wife’s account? If this money was legitimate, why wasn’t it declared?” PK, as Kishor is also known popularly, wondered.

He warned that if Pandey does not clarify, he will release details of the accounts from which the money was transferred.

Prashant Kishor also accused Samrat Choudhary, the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, of repeatedly changing his name and manipulating documents.

He claimed that Choudhary was originally named Samrat Kumar Maurya and then Rakesh Kumar, later called Rakesh Kumar alias Samrat Kumar Choudhary.

Kishor alleged that Choudhary was implicated in the 1998 bombing of Congress leader Sadanand Singh, but avoided serious charges by producing a fake age certificate and claiming to be a minor.

He further alleged inconsistencies in Choudhary’s educational records.

“In the Supreme Court petition, it was shown that he appeared for matriculation as Samrat Kumar Maurya and failed. Yet in 2010, he described himself as only a Class 7 pass. How did such a person later claim a degree and even a D.Litt.? The public must know the truth,” Kishor said.

Kishor argued that while the BJP criticises RJD for its so-called jungle raj, its own top leaders are tainted.

“A man who has served jail for murder, produced fake documents, and lied about his education is now Deputy Chief Minister. This is the true character of the BJP in Bihar,” he said.

Kishor turned his attention to JD-U’s Ashok Choudhary, calling him “Nitish Kumar’s right hand and Bihar’s most corrupt leader".

He alleged that in 2019, Choudhary purchased 23 katthas of land in Bikram, Patna, in the name of his personal secretary, Yogendra Dutt, who later transferred it to Choudhary’s daughter, Shambhavi Choudhary, for Rs 34 lakh.

Only Rs 10 lakh was initially paid; after an Income Tax notice, an additional Rs 25 lakh was transferred in April 2025 to cover the gap.

Kishor also pointed to a series of land purchases worth nearly Rs 38.44 crore made between Shambhavi Choudhary’s engagement and wedding through the Manav Vaibhav Vikas Trust, linked to the family of late bureaucrat Kishore Kunal.

He alleged money transfers between the trust and Choudhary’s family, questioning the sudden spurt in acquisitions.

“If Ashok Choudhary has no involvement, why was money transferred from the trust to his wife’s account?” PK asked, demanding explanations from those associated with the trust, including Anita (Kishore Kunal’s wife), ex-IAS officer Jiyalal Arya, and Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit’s mother.

Kishor also accused BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal of corruption and misuse of influence.

He claimed Jaiswal blocked the construction of a flyover in Bettiah for a decade to protect his family-owned petrol pump.

Kishor alleged that inflated bills worth Rs 5 crore were paid for municipal sanitation vehicles from that petrol pump.

Bettiah Mayor Garima Devi Simaria, he said, had already written to the Municipal Commissioner in August 2024 recommending the pump’s relocation and halting payments due to fraud.

“Sanjay Jaiswal’s father, Madan Jaiswal, was a respected man. But Sanjay has looted public money. He prevented development, stole through petrol bills, and still threatens to jail me. I say, even in seven lifetimes, you won’t be able to hold my hand,” Kishor declared.

Other Jan Suraaj leaders, including Vice President Y.V. Giri, State President Manoj Bharti, General Secretary Kishore Kumar, MLC Afaq Ahmed, and senior leaders Rambali Chandravanshi and Sudhir Sharma, also addressed the press, calling for impartial investigations into all the cases.

Kishor said that the revelations show how NDA leaders are “neck-deep in corruption” while claiming moral superiority.

