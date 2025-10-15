Bihar polls: Measures announced to ensure accessible voting for persons with disabilities

New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) In a move to ensure inclusive and barrier-free participation in the upcoming high-stakes Bihar Assembly elections and bye-elections in eight Assembly Constituencies, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday issued comprehensive guidelines aimed at making the voting process accessible for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs).

According to the ECI, the polling in Bihar will feature a total of 90,712 polling stations, each equipped with facilities tailored to support PwD electors and senior citizens.

“Additionally, in another initiative, 292 Polling Stations will be exclusively managed by Persons with Disabilities,” the poll panel said in its press note.

According to the Commission, all polling stations will be set up on the ground floor or at road-level entry points to eliminate mobility challenges.

Ramps with appropriate gradients will be installed to make movement easier for wheelchair users.

Officials have been instructed to ensure that PwDs and senior citizens receive priority access while entering polling booths, reducing waiting time and ensuring dignity in the voting process.

“To facilitate the Persons with Visual Impairment, the Commission has directed to issue Accessible Voter Information Slips with Braille Features, along with the regular Voter Information Slips (VIS),” it said.

Under Rule 49N of the Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961, visually impaired electors may be accompanied by a companion to help them cast their vote, but the Commission has gone a step further by mandating the availability of Braille-enabled Dummy Ballot Sheets at every polling station.

“Any visually impaired voter can use this sheet to cast his/her vote by themselves using the Braille facility on Ballot Units of EVMs without any help from a companion,” it added.

In addition, a dedicated transport facility will be arranged for PwDs on polling day. Voters can request wheelchair and transport assistance through the Divyang (Saksham) Module available on the ECINET platform.

This digital initiative aims to streamline support services and ensure timely assistance to registered PwD voters.

The Election Commission stated that these reforms underline its commitment to ensuring that every eligible citizen, irrespective of physical ability, can exercise their democratic right with ease, confidence, and respect.

--IANS

sas/dan