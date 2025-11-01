Bihar polls: ECI transfers four officials after Dularchand Yadav’s murder

Patna, Nov 1 (IANS) The Election Commission of India on Saturday took major action in the Dularchand Yadav murder case in Mokama, ordering transfers of four officers - including Patna Rural SP Vikram Sihag - and directing suspension proceedings against one officer.

Ashish Kumar, a 2022-batch IAS officer currently serving as Additional Municipal Commissioner in the Patna Municipal Corporation, has been posted in Barh as SDO in place of Chandan Kumar.

CID Dy SP Anand Kumar Singh has been sent to Barh-I SDPO in place of Rakesh Kumar, while ATS DSP Ayush Srivastava has been posted as Barh-II SDPO, replacing Abhishek Singh.

The Commission has also removed Patna Rural SP Vikram Sihag and sought a detailed report on the case by 12 noon on November 2.

The move follows the EC’s earlier direction to the Bihar DGP and Patna DM to report on the circumstances leading to the murder of Duralchand Yadav.

The case pertains to clashes between supporters of JD(U) candidate Anant Singh and Jan Suraj candidate Piyush Priyadarshi alias Lallu Mukhiya in Mokama assembly constituency.

Initial claims linked Dularchand Yadav’s murder was due to a gunshot wound. However, the post-mortem report concluded that the fatal injury was caused by a vehicle running over his chest, resulting in multiple fractures and ruptured lungs.

The autopsy was conducted by a three-doctor panel for nearly two hours in Barh, in the presence of a magistrate.

Patna SSP Kartikeya S. Sharma confirmed that four FIRs have been registered so far - including FIRs filed by both candidates, one for MCC violation, and another related to stone-pelting during the clash during the transportation of the body for post-mortem on Friday.

Several arrests have been made, and multiple suspects are being questioned.

The SSP said the situation in the area is currently under control, additional police have been deployed, and video footage about the incident is being analysed.

Regarding a threat issued by Dularchand’s grandson, the SSP said strong action will be taken against anyone attempting to take the law into their own hands.

He appealed to the public to avoid rumours and misinformation circulating on social media and said two SHOs have already been suspended for negligence.

Further updates will follow as the investigation progresses.

--IANS

ajk/dan