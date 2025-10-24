Bihar polls: All fine in NDA, PM Modi’s visit to Bihar is a matter of joy, says Jitan Ram Manjhi

Patna, Oct 24 (IANS) Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief and Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Friday expressed happiness over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bihar, calling it an auspicious sign for the state.

Speaking to IANS, Jitan Ram Manjhi said, “Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Bihar is no less than an auspicious sign. He is coming at a time when election preparations are underway. During this visit, he will interact with the people of the state, and they should wholeheartedly welcome this move.”

Commenting on the Opposition, the Union Minister alleged that there is growing discord within the INDIA bloc.

“There is a visible rift in the alliance. Everyone is busy opening fronts against each other. Can you imagine Bihar’s development in such a situation? Many of their candidates face serious allegations. Can we expect people accused of such issues to bring development to the state? Certainly not,” he said.

On the state of the NDA, Manjhi asserted that all is well within the alliance.

“Everything is fine in our camp. If anyone has objections, they are free to express them openly. Our collective goal is to accelerate Bihar’s development,” he told IANS.

Responding to questions raised by Mahagathbandhan leaders about the NDA’s leadership, Manjhi clarified, “I want to make it clear that everything within the NDA is finalised. We are contesting the elections under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. I firmly believe the people of Bihar understand that Nitish Kumar will be our chief ministerial candidate. There should be no doubt about this.”

He further dismissed reports of any resentment within the alliance.

“Even if there is minor dissatisfaction among a few, our Prime Minister is very liberal and believes in open discussions to resolve issues,” he said.

Manjhi further expressed confidence in the NDA’s return to power, citing its commitment to development and public welfare.

“Considering the current situation in Bihar and the mood of the people, it is clear that our government will be formed again. The NDA has always prioritised the interests of the people and worked for their development. Given this, the path to victory in Bihar is once again being paved for us,” he added.

--IANS

jk/dpb