Bihar polls 2025: PM Modi to hold election rallies in Muzaffarpur, Chhapra

New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow and address a massive public rally in Motipur, under the Baruraj Assembly constituency of Muzaffarpur and Chhapra on Thursday as part of his campaign for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

The Prime Minister is expected to make a strong pitch for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) while revisiting his earlier promise to revive the historic Motipur Sugar Mill, once a symbol of the region’s economic vitality. PM Modi had previously pledged to restart the mill and famously remarked that tea made from its sugar would be a sweet testament to Bihar’s growth.

Announcing his visit on social media platform X, PM Modi wrote on Wednesday, “My family members in Bihar are personally contesting elections to ensure a landslide victory for the BJP-NDA. In this atmosphere of enthusiasm, I will have the privilege of interacting with the people tomorrow morning at around 11 a.m. in Muzaffarpur and later at 12:45 p.m. in Chhapra. I am confident that my brothers and sisters in Bihar will once again sound the bugle of a grand victory in the Assembly elections.”

Meanwhile, PM Modi formally launched the NDA’s campaign for the Bihar Assembly polls on October 24 with rallies in Samastipur and Begusarai. He had earlier kicked off the election drive from Karpoorigram, paying tributes to former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur, whose legacy continues to inspire the politics of social justice in the state.

PM Modi has often hailed Thakur’s contributions towards empowering the marginalized and championing equality. Last year, his government conferred the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour, on the socialist leader. In July, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also laid the foundation stone for redeveloping Karpoorigram Station with an investment of Rs 3.3 crore, reflecting the NDA’s commitment to preserving Thakur’s memory.

Meanwhile, the political atmosphere in Bihar has turned increasingly charged. On Wednesday, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, addressed a joint Mahagathbandhan rally in Muzaffarpur, launching a sharp attack on the Prime Minister.

The Congress leader accused PM Modi of “doing anything for votes,” alleging that the BJP was “stealing elections” across states. “He just wants your vote. If you tell him to dance for votes, he will dance,” LoP Gandhi said, reiterating his “vote theft” claims.

As the campaign intensifies, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also been holding a series of rallies in Begusarai, Samastipur, and Darbhanga, further energizing NDA workers and supporters across the state.

The Bihar Assembly elections will be conducted in two phases — on November 6 and 11 — while the counting of votes will be held on November 14. The Election Commission has already announced the poll schedule for the 243-member Assembly.

With this announcement, the Model Code of Conduct has come into effect across the state. Polling will be held in 121 constituencies in the first phase, while 122 constituencies will vote in the second phase.

