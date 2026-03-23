Bihar Police to install traffic signals and CCTV cameras for traffic decongestion in Patna

Patna, March 24 (IANS) In a major step toward easing urban congestion, authorities have launched a comprehensive initiative to decongest key traffic zones in Patna.

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The plan includes the installation of traffic signals and high-resolution CCTV cameras across critical points within the Patna Municipal Corporation limits, officials said on Monday.

According to Sudhanshu Kumar, Additional Director General (Traffic, Modernisation, and State Crime Records Bureau), more than 20 major congestion hotspots -- particularly in outer areas such as bypass and Zero Mile -- have been identified where commuters face daily traffic snarls.

These locations will soon be equipped with advanced traffic management infrastructure to streamline vehicular movement.

Speaking at a press conference held at Sardar Patel Bhawan in Patna on Monday, Kumar emphasised that persistent traffic jams at these points have been causing significant inconvenience to the public, and the initiative aims to provide much-needed relief.

He also said that around 30 locations within the city already have functional traffic signals and CCTV surveillance systems in place.

These systems are being actively used to monitor traffic violations, identify offending vehicles, and impose fines or initiate legal action accordingly.

Looking ahead, the department plans to expand this system to all key locations across the state's Smart Cities -- including Patna -- as well as divisional headquarters.

The deployment of high-resolution cameras is expected to enhance enforcement efficiency and ensure smoother traffic flow across urban centres.

In a significant boost to policing infrastructure, the Bihar Special Auxiliary Police (BSAP)-1 is set to establish its office in Naubatpur near Patna.

For this purpose, a 30-acre land parcel has already been identified, and the acquisition process is expected to commence soon.

An amount of Rs 40 crore has been sanctioned for the establishment of the BSAP-1 office, marking a major step toward strengthening law enforcement infrastructure in the region.

In addition, over the past three months, approvals worth Rs 49.78 crore have been granted for the construction of multiple police infrastructure projects across the state.

These include four new police station buildings, one residence-cum-office for a Superintendent of Police, and two sub-divisional level offices.

Officials have indicated that construction work at all these sites will begin shortly.

The police station buildings will be developed as modern three-storey structures, equipped with essential facilities, furniture, and fixtures to enhance operational efficiency.

This initiative is aimed at improving policing capacity, administrative efficiency, and overall law and order management across Bihar.

--IANS

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