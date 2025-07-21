Bihar Police busts ‘Solver Gang’ in constable recruitment exam, 15 arrested

Patna, July 21 (IANS) In a significant breakthrough, Sheikhpura police have busted a ‘Solver Gang’ operating in the Bihar constable recruitment examination, arresting 15 members, including the kingpin, from Sheikhpura and Nawada districts.

The gang’s operations were exposed following a well-coordinated raid on Sunday, continuing late into the night.

Sheikhpura SP Baliram Kumar Chaudhary confirmed the arrest on Monday during the media interaction.

He said, “Gorlal Yadav, the kingpin, was arrested from Harinarayanpur village under Govindpur police station in Nawada. Prahlad Kumar alias Commando, the second-in-command, was nabbed from Babhanbigha village under Barbigha police station. 13 other members were arrested from examination centres in Sheikhpura, including Islamia High School, DM High School, and Usha Public School,” Chaudhary said.

Chaudhary revealed that the gang operated by replacing candidates with “solvers”, using fake Aadhaar cards and manipulated biometrics, with the alleged involvement of supervisors and biometric operators deployed by TCS, Patna, whose role has come under suspicion.

The deal for passing an examinee was fixed at Rs 3 lakh, with half paid during the exam and the rest upon clearing it.

“Supervisors would send video recordings of question papers to the gang, which would prepare the answers and send them back to be passed on to the candidates during the exam,” Chaudhary said.

During the multiple raids, police recovered 12 mobile phones, four fake Aadhaar cards, fake ID cards of biometric operators and supervisors, slips with names and roll numbers of beneficiary candidates, pieces of impact sheets used for cheating, and copies of admit cards.

“A total of 18 people were involved in this solver gang. Out of these, 15 have been arrested while three are still absconding. Continuous raids are underway to nab the remaining accused,” Chaudhary said.

Among those arrested are identified as Sachin Kumar, Nitish Kumar, Avtar Kumar, Sudhir Kumar, Sikandar Kumar, Chintu Kumar, Aditya Kumar, Dharmendra Kumar, Amarjeet Kumar, Abhishek Kumar, Amod Kumar, Preeti Kumari, and Poonam Kumari, apart from kingpin Gorlal Yadav and Prahalad Kumar.

This exposure raises serious concerns over the integrity of the recruitment examination system in Bihar, highlighting the potential complicity of contracted service providers.

The police are expanding the investigation, focusing on TCS staff involvement and the financial transactions of the gang.

--IANS

ajk/dan