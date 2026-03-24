Bihar Police arrest two for illegal liquor party in Muzaffarpur; rescue three women

Patna, March 24 (IANS) A police raid in Bihar's Muzaffarpur exposed an illegal liquor party, leading to the arrest of a bakery owner and a chowkidar attached to the Saraiya Police Station, said officials on Tuesday, adding that three women, who had been confined in a room, were freed.

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Confirming the development, Garima Saraiya, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), stated that the raid was conducted around 11.30 p.m. on Monday following a tip-off regarding an orchestra event being organised at a shop in Saraiya market.

Acting on the information, SHO Prasanna Kumar, along with a police team, carried out a raid at 'Raju Sweets and Bakery', where the accused were found in an intoxicated condition.

During the operation, three women were discovered locked inside a room on the premises.

The police immediately rescued the women and took the two accused into custody.

The arrested individuals include the shop owner and the chowkidar associated with the same police station.

ASP Garima further stated that the rescued women have been sent for medical examination, and their statements are being recorded.

According to sources, the bakery owner and the chowkidar had allegedly called three women dancers to the premises.

However, the police have not yet disclosed the identities of those involved, and further investigation is underway.

An FIR has been registered against them under the Liquor Prohibition Act and illegal confinement in the Saraiya police station.

The accused will be produced before the court, and further legal action will be taken based on judicial directions.

The incident has raised serious concerns, particularly due to the involvement of a police-linked chowkidar, highlighting lapses in enforcement amid Bihar’s prohibition laws.

The incident has also brought attention to the enforcement challenges surrounding Bihar’s liquor prohibition law.

Notably, alcohol has been banned in the state since April 2016 under the policy implemented by Nitish Kumar.

Despite this, instances of liquor smuggling from neighbouring states and illegal distribution, including alleged home delivery, continue to surface.

--IANS

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