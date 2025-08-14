Bihar: PMAY, PM-KISAN emerging as boon for Vaishali residents, beneficiaries express gratitude

Vaishali (Bihar), Aug 14 (IANS) Central government schemes are proving to be a lifeline for the people of Bihar’s Vaishali district, with the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) giving families a secure roof over their heads and the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM-KISAN) empowering farmers to cultivate their land without financial stress.

In Kushiyari Panchayat under Bidupur block, Jaikishun Thakur, a PMAY beneficiary, shared how the scheme has transformed his family’s life.

"Earlier, during the rainy season, water used to drip into the house, and the children would be very upset. Now, with a pucca house, that problem is gone. We thank the Prime Minister for this," Thakur told IANS.

Similarly, farmers are finding PM-KISAN to be a crucial support for timely farming activities.

Randhir Kumar, a resident of Bidupur police station area, told IANS: "PM-KISAN is a very good scheme. The instalments come directly into our bank accounts, which helps us manage farming expenses on time. Earlier, we struggled due to a lack of funds, but now we can cultivate without delays. For this, we are thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central government."

The transformation stems from the vision laid out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in May 2014 - to improve the living conditions of the poor by ensuring every household has a pucca home. This commitment led to the launch of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana–Urban (2015) and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana–Gramin (2016), bringing dignity and security to millions across India.

Likewise, PM-KISAN, launched in 2019, aims to provide assured income support to farmers. On August 2, 2025, Prime Minister Modi released the 20th instalment of the scheme from Varanasi, benefiting over 9.7 crore farmers nationwide. Through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), approximately Rs 20,500 crore was credited directly to beneficiaries, ensuring transparency and eliminating middlemen.

For the people of Vaishali, these schemes are not just government programmes—they are symbols of hope, stability, and empowerment. With such initiatives reaching the grassroots, the Central government’s efforts are steadily reshaping rural life, one family at a time.

