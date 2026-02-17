Bihar: PM Surya Ghar scheme powers Samastipur, 550 households enjoy free electricity

Samastipur (Bihar), Feb 17 (IANS) Homeowners in Bihar's Samastipur are rapidly embracing clean energy under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, with many residents now enjoying zero electricity bills, marking a significant step towards affordable and sustainable energy in the district.

In Samastipur alone, 3,970 applications have been received so far. Solar panels have already been installed at the homes of 550 beneficiaries, while 511 people have received subsidy disbursements, said Anand Kumar, Executive Engineer of the Bihar State Electricity Board. “Our aim is to ensure every household benefits from renewable energy,” Kumar added.

To encourage wider participation, a Solar Fair is being organised at Patel Maidan, where citizens can explore solar panel options, interact with vendors, and even avail bank financing for installation. The scheme’s subsidy structure offers Rs 30,000 for a 1 kW system, Rs 60,000 for 2 kW, and up to Rs 78,000 for 3 kW or more.

Officials highlight that installing a 3-kW solar system is equivalent to planting 100 trees in terms of environmental benefits. With a lifespan of 25–30 years, solar panels provide long-term savings while contributing to sustainable energy goals.

Launched on February 13, 2024, the initiative aims to provide free electricity to households by facilitating the installation of rooftop solar panels.

With a total outlay of Rs 75,021 crore, the programme offers substantial subsidies, up to Rs 78,000 for 3 kW or larger systems, making solar power more accessible for citizens while promoting renewable energy adoption.

By combining financial support with environmental incentives, the PM Surya Ghar Electricity Scheme is helping citizens reduce electricity costs, adopt clean energy, and make a meaningful impact on the environment—a win-win for households and the planet alike.

The PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, described as the world’s largest domestic rooftop solar initiative, is aimed at transforming India’s energy landscape with a bold target to supply solar power to one crore households by March 2027.

With a goal to benefit one crore households, the programme is also expected to save the government Rs 75,000 crore annually in electricity costs. The initiative is being positioned as a major step towards clean energy adoption, empowering millions to shift to renewable sources while strengthening India’s commitment to sustainable development and energy innovation.

