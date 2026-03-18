Bihar plans steel plant in Jamui, nuclear plant in Nawada: Deputy CM

Patna, March 18 (IANS) With the aim of accelerating industrial growth in Bihar, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Wednesday announced a series of major development initiatives for Jamui and Nawada during the ongoing ‘Samriddhi Yatra’.

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Addressing public gatherings alongside Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Choudhary revealed plans to establish a Rs 6,000 crore steel plant in Jamui and a nuclear power plant in Nawada, both expected to significantly boost employment and industrial development in the region.

In Jamui, while speaking at a rally in Lachhuar, the Deputy Chief Minister said the proposed steel plant would create large-scale job opportunities and reduce migration.

He also announced that Bhimbandh and Kund Ghat would be developed as eco-tourism destinations to promote tourism and local employment.

Highlighting the state’s development trajectory, Choudhary said that prior to 2005, Bihar lagged in basic infrastructure such as roads, electricity, healthcare and education.

He noted that the state’s road network has expanded from around 6,000 km to nearly 1.4 lakh km, while the state budget has increased from approximately Rs 23,000 crore to Rs 3.5 lakh crore.

He further emphasised improvements in the power sector, stating that the number of electricity consumers has grown from 17 lakh to over 2.16 crore.

Bihar now receives 22–24 hours of electricity supply, and free power up to 125 units has benefited a large section of households, with nearly 88 per cent reportedly receiving zero electricity bills in recent months.

On women’s empowerment, Choudhary highlighted the impact of the ‘Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana’, under which financial assistance has been provided to women, helping them become self-reliant.

He added that women associated with ‘Jeevika’ self-help groups are contributing significantly — around Rs 1.26 lakh crore — to the state’s economy.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that the government aims to generate employment opportunities for one crore people over the next five years, adding that over 50 lakh jobs and employment opportunities have already been created in the past five years.

He said industries are being promoted across districts to curb migration and strengthen local economies.

Referring to security improvements, Choudhary noted that Jamui, once affected by Naxal activities, has now transformed into a region of peace and development.

He added that infrastructure projects like the Kund Ghat Reservoir have been completed, while others, such as the Barnar Reservoir, are under development.

Later, addressing a rally at the ITI grounds in Nawada, he said the district too has witnessed a shift from being Naxal-affected to becoming development-focused.

He stressed that improved road infrastructure has played a key role in Bihar’s progress.

Choudhary also highlighted ongoing projects in Nawada, including the construction of a medical college, initiatives to supply water from the Ganges to address water scarcity, development of the Phulwaria Dam, and promotion of fisheries.

He reiterated that the proposed nuclear power plant in Nawada would ensure affordable electricity and generate large-scale employment.

Expressing confidence in the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, he said Bihar would continue progressing steadily on the path of development.

--IANS

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