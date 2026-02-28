Bihar: Patna police seize 480 litres of foreign liquor​

Patna, Feb 28 (IANS) In a breakthrough under the ongoing anti-liquor drive, Khajekalan Police Station in Patna recovered approximately 480 litres of foreign liquor during a raid in the Ghasiyari Gali area.

​Police acted on a specific tip-off that a large consignment of liquor had been unloaded at the location.​

A swift raid was conducted, leading to the seizure. The operation has reportedly created panic among liquor smugglers active in the region.​

A preliminary investigation has uncovered an alleged interstate liquor-smuggling syndicate.​

According to Gaurav Kumar, Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Sadar Range, the consignments were being brought in from states such as West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh.​

Kumar further said that the consignment was smuggled to Patna to sell it during Holi.​

“We have been running a special campaign under the supervision of Patna SSP in the district. On Saturday, around 9 am, the Khajekalan police station received a tip about illegal liquor stored in a house. We have verified the information and constituted a team that conducted a raid at the place and seized the liquor,” Kumar said. ​

To evade detection, the smugglers allegedly transported liquor via trains and unloaded consignments at various major and minor railway stations in Patna City before distributing them locally.

​Investigators revealed that the gang had developed an organised home delivery network to supply liquor across Patna despite the state’s prohibition law.​

During the raid, police arrested one accused at the spot and seized Rs 2,000 in cash along with a mobile phone.​

During interrogation, the arrested suspect reportedly disclosed the identity of a key liquor mafia figure involved in operating the racket.

​Police teams are now conducting further raids to apprehend other members of the syndicate.​

The action comes as part of a broader crackdown directed by the Bihar Police Headquarters, which has instructed strict enforcement of the prohibition law across the state.​

Officials said the focus is not only on seizures but also on dismantling the entire supply chain and the technical networks used by smugglers.​

Police aim to completely eliminate the illegal liquor syndicate operating in the city. Further investigation is underway.​

