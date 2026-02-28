Bihar: Patna police seize 480 litres of foreign liquor​

Patna, Feb 28 (IANS) In a breakthrough under the ongoing anti-liquor drive, Khajekalan Police Station in Patna recovered approximately 480 litres of foreign liquor during a raid in the Ghasiyari Gali area.
Police acted on a specific tip-off that a large consignment of liquor had been unloaded at the location.
A swift raid was conducted, leading to the seizure. The operation has reportedly created panic among liquor smugglers active in the region.
A preliminary investigation has uncovered an alleged interstate liquor-smuggling syndicate.
According to Gaurav Kumar, Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Sadar Range, the consignments were being brought in from states such as West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh.
Kumar further said that the consignment was smuggled to Patna to sell it during Holi.
“We have been running a special campaign under the supervision of Patna SSP in the district. On Saturday, around 9 am, the Khajekalan police station received a tip about illegal liquor stored in a house. We have verified the information and constituted a team that conducted a raid at the place and seized the liquor,” Kumar said.
To evade detection, the smugglers allegedly transported liquor via trains and unloaded consignments at various major and minor railway stations in Patna City before distributing them locally.
Investigators revealed that the gang had developed an organised home delivery network to supply liquor across Patna despite the state’s prohibition law.
During the raid, police arrested one accused at the spot and seized Rs 2,000 in cash along with a mobile phone.
During interrogation, the arrested suspect reportedly disclosed the identity of a key liquor mafia figure involved in operating the racket.
Police teams are now conducting further raids to apprehend other members of the syndicate.
The action comes as part of a broader crackdown directed by the Bihar Police Headquarters, which has instructed strict enforcement of the prohibition law across the state.
Officials said the focus is not only on seizures but also on dismantling the entire supply chain and the technical networks used by smugglers.
Police aim to completely eliminate the illegal liquor syndicate operating in the city. Further investigation is underway.
--IANS
ajk/dan