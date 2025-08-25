Bihar: Patna boils over murder of two children, vehicles torched

Patna, Aug 25 (IANS) Bihar’s capital city Patna witnessed a third consecutive day of unrest on Monday as protests over the brutal murder of two children in Patel Nagar spiralled into violent clashes.

The Atal Path stretch turned into a battlefield, with angry residents setting vehicles ablaze.

The violent mob continued its rampage, forcing the police to scramble into action.

In the chaos, a Scorpio and two motorcycles were set on fire, reduced to ashes before the fire brigade vehicles could bring the blaze under control.

Sensing the gravity of the situation, Patna SSP Kartikeya Sharma and Central SP Diksha rushed to the spot.

Central SP Diksha was seen personally leading efforts to disperse the agitated crowd.

The protests have been raging on Atal Path for three days, with residents furious over the police’s failure to arrest the accused in the double murder case.

Demonstrators allege that despite repeated demands for justice, law enforcement has made no progress.

With public anger intensifying, the unrest has now taken a violent turn, raising serious questions over law and order in Patna.

On August 15, two children - a girl and a boy - were found dead in mysterious circumstances inside a parked car in Patna.

The incident occurred at upscale Gokul Path in the Patel Nagar locality under the Patliputra police station limits in the city.

The deceased have been identified as Laxmi Kumari (7) and Dipak Kumar (5), both siblings.

Patna police rescued their lifeless bodies from inside the car. The car was parked inside the premises of a house in a densely populated locality.

Police investigation revealed that both the deceased were wearing school uniforms and had returned from tuition. Their tuition teacher is one of the suspects in this case.

