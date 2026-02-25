Bihar: Pappu Yadav flags unfulfilled promises during HM Amit Shah’s Seemanchal visit

Patna, Feb 25 (IANS) Amid Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the Seemanchal region, Purnea MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav reminded the Home Minister of election promises made to the people of the region, particularly to farmers.​

Pappu Yadav said that during the election campaign, an announcement was made about the establishment of a maize and makhana-based factory for farmers in Purnea and adjoining districts.​

“Now is the time to implement that promise,” he asserted.​

The MP said that farmers of Seemanchal are nationally recognised for makhana and maize production, yet the absence of processing units and industries deprives them of fair prices for their produce.

​“Setting up a factory here is not just a promise, it is the right of the people of Seemanchal,” he said, demanding the immediate establishment of agro-processing industries in the region.​

Pappu Yadav also called for a special economic package for the poorest sections of Seemanchal, stating that only focused intervention could improve the region's socio-economic conditions.​

Taking a political jibe at the ruling alliance, Pappu Yadav reacted to the Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary’s statement in the Bihar Assembly, claiming he has a file of every leader.​

“If such a file exists, it should be made public instead of being suppressed,” he said, adding that the disclosure of the truth would expose the real face of politics.​

He alleged that both the ruling party and the opposition in Bihar appeared to be afraid.​

Responding to remarks made by BJP national president Nitin Nabin against Rahul Gandhi, Pappu Yadav said that Rahul Gandhi’s popularity extends beyond national boundaries.​

He alleged that the BJP lacks a concrete agenda and therefore continues to target Rahul Gandhi to divert attention from real issues.​

Pappu Yadav also raised the issue of the rape and murder of a NEET student in Patna.​

He alleged that when he raised the matter, a conspiracy was hatched against him, and his security was reduced.​

The remarks made during Amit Shah’s Seemanchal visit indicate that political rhetoric in Bihar is set to intensify further in the coming days.

--IANS

ajk/dan

