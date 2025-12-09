Bihar: Officer flees as tension escalates in Kishanganj after bulldozer action

Patna, Dec 9 (IANS) Kishanganj witnessed the sharpest backlash to the bulldozer campaign that began after the formation of the new government in Bihar.

Tension erupted on Tuesday when an administrative team moved from Khagra to Kalu Chowk to clear alleged illegal encroachments.

As soon as the demolition began, panic spread among residents, triggering violent protests at multiple locations.

Local residents accused the administration of demolishing houses without prior notice, claiming that over 60 homes were razed.

Several affected families said they had requested more time from officials.

Allegations also surfaced that some officers took Rs 1,500 from residents, promised them a one-hour extension, but returned with bulldozers before the allotted time and demolished the structures.

The claims have intensified public outrage in the district.

As anger escalated, the crowd surrounded Circle Officer (CO) Rahul Kumar.

Despite being accompanied by around 10 policemen, the CO was forced to flee the spot as the mob turned aggressive.

Protesters assaulted Municipal Council employee Kamlesh and attacked the JCB machine with sticks and rods.

Police struggled to bring the situation under control.

The administration maintains that the demolition drive was carried out under orders from the District Magistrate and that residents had been informed in advance.

However, the conflicting claims have fuelled controversy over the conduct and transparency of the operation.

Additional police forces have now been deployed to restore calm.

Alongside Kishanganj, the anti-encroachment campaign has also picked up pace in Begusarai.

On Tuesday, the Municipal Corporation conducted a major demolition drive along NH-31 at Kapasiya Chowk.

Roadside shops, street vendor setups, and even parts of some malls built on encroached land were cleared using bulldozers.

A large police contingent, along with a magistrate, accompanied the municipal team to prevent any disturbance.

Officers issued strict warnings that repeat encroachers will face even harsher action, including renewed bulldozer operations.

The administration has appealed to the public to avoid encroaching on roads and government land and cooperate in maintaining order and smooth traffic flow in the city.

