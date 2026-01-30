Bihar: Notorious criminal Rajiv Gop arrested in Patna

Patna, Jan 30 (IANS) In a major crackdown under the Mokama police station area of Patna district, police have arrested notorious criminal Rajiv Gop, who has 22 criminal cases registered against him, including murder, robbery, extortion, and kidnapping for ransom.

Rajiv Gop was apprehended during a raid in connection with a recent extortion case registered as Mokama Police Station Case No. 41/26.

According to police, Rajiv Gop allegedly demanded Rs 25,000 as extortion money from Siddharth alias Siddhu, a resident of Moldiyar Tola, on the night of January 26.

When Siddharth refused to pay, Gop allegedly assaulted him and issued death threats.

Following the incident, Siddharth’s mother, Ranjana Kumari, lodged a formal complaint, after which police laid a trap and initiated a targeted operation.

Barh SDPO-1 Anand Kumar Singh said that Rajiv Gop has direct links with Lallu Mukhiya (Karnveer Yadav), a former RJD candidate from the Barh Assembly constituency.

“Rajiv Gop worked as an active operative for Lallu Mukhiya, especially in contract-related activities and other criminal operations,” the SDPO said.

Police records reveal that Rajiv Gop is not merely a local offender but part of an organised criminal gang.

He has over 22 cases registered at the Mokama police station alone, including serious charges under IPC Section 302 (murder), extortion, and kidnapping for ransom.

He had been absconding for a long time, and a non-bailable warrant (NBW) was also pending against him.

SDPO Anand Kumar Singh said a special police team was constituted under the leadership of SHO Kunal Kumar.

Acting on intelligence inputs, police raided Rajiv Gop’s hideouts in the wee hours on Friday. After nearly two hours of cordon and search operations, he was successfully arrested.

Police are now investigating Rajiv Gop’s entire criminal network. Information about his arrest has been shared with police stations across Patna and neighbouring districts so that he can be produced in other pending cases.

The police have also issued a strong warning to criminals in the region, stating that extortion, threats, and terror tactics will no longer be tolerated, and strict action will continue against organised crime.

