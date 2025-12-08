Bihar: Nitish Kumar, Samrat Chaudhary inspect ethanol plant in Buxar

Patna, Dec 8 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary on Monday inspected the premises of the ethanol plant in Nawanagar, Buxar district.

During the visit, the plant’s CMD, Ajay Singh, welcomed both leaders and briefed them on the technical aspects of ethanol production, the plant’s existing capacity, and its future potential.

Ajay Singh informed the Chief Minister that the ethanol supply order issued by the state government currently accounts for only 50 per cent of the plant’s total capacity.

He said this reduced supply is disrupting the plant’s production system, putting financial pressure on operations and threatening the future of the industry.

Singh submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister, urging the government to increase the supply order to match the plant’s full capacity.

He said that if corrective steps are not taken, Bihar’s ethanol sector could suffer long-term setbacks.

Employees of the plant also voiced their concerns regarding job security.

They submitted a collective application to the Chief Minister, stating that the reduced supply orders were directly affecting production and creating uncertainty about the plant’s future.

They appealed to the government to ensure that the supply allocation reflects the plant’s actual production capacity, which would help sustain operations and protect their livelihoods.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar heard the concerns raised by both the management and employees and assured them that the government would examine the issue with seriousness.

He reiterated that promoting the ethanol industry is a key priority for the Bihar government, and necessary steps would be taken soon.

The visit of the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister is seen as significant for Bihar’s ethanol sector, at a time when the state government is actively implementing policy reforms to boost ethanol production.

The unit in Buxar is considered one of the leading ethanol plants in the state, and now looks forward to favourable government action following this high-level inspection.

