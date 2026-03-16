Bihar: Nitin Nabin congratulates NDA candidates for victory in RS polls

Patna, March 16 (IANS) After securing a clean sweep in the Rajya Sabha elections in Bihar on Monday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Nitin Nabin extended congratulations on behalf of the NDA to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Rashtriya Lok Morcha President Upendra Kushwaha, Janata Dal-United leader Ram Nath Thakur and BJP leader Shivesh Ram on being elected to the Rajya Sabha.

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"Being elected to the Rajya Sabha is an important responsibility. I am confident that your experience and dedication to public service will play a vital role in placing Bihar's development issues and matters of public interest more strongly on the national stage," Nabin said.

He added that the victory of the NDA under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi would further accelerate the resolve to build a developed India.

Meanwhile, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary shared a post on social media platform X after the Rajya Sabha results were announced.

"Following the NDA's landslide victory in the Rajya Sabha elections, I felicitated BJP President Nitin Nabin along with senior party leaders on his arrival at the Bihar Assembly premises," Deputy CM Choudhary said.

He also congratulated the winning candidates, including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Upendra Kushwaha, Ram Nath Thakur and Shivesh Ram.

"Your experience, leadership and commitment to public service will further strengthen the voice of Bihar and the country in Parliament," Deputy CM Choudhary said.

The results were officially declared on Monday after the counting of votes at the Bihar Assembly premises.

Based on first-preference votes, Nitish Kumar and Nitin Nabin were elected with 44 votes each, Upendra Kushwaha and Ram Nath Thakur secured 42 votes each, and Shivesh Ram secured 30 votes.

While the first four candidates crossed the required quota on the basis of first-preference votes, Shivesh Ram, who secured 30 votes in the first preference votes, eventually won the contest on the basis of the second preference votes.

With these victories, the NDA has strengthened its political presence in the Rajya Sabha from Bihar.

The wins of Ram Nath Thakur and Upendra Kushwaha are being seen as significant for maintaining the NDA's social and political balance.

Upendra Kushwaha's victory, in particular, is considered crucial for his political future and role within the NDA.

--IANS

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