Bihar NEET student death case: Blood samples of 11 taken, POCSO sections likely to be added (Lead)

Patna, Jan 27 (IANS) The mysterious death of a NEET aspirant at Shambhu Girls’ Hostel in Patna has sent shockwaves across Bihar, with fresh developments adding new gravity to the investigation.

The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) has collected blood samples from 11 individuals, including hostel owner Manish Ranjan, in a significant step forward.

Among those sampled are five members of the deceased student’s family and six other suspects.

These suspects include individuals captured on CCTV footage as well as those who were involved in taking the student to the hospital.

According to official sources, the student was a minor, as confirmed by her age certificate. In view of this, authorities are preparing to add sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act to the case.

The FSL investigation has revealed the presence of sperm on the student’s clothes, further intensifying suspicions of sexual assault.

The victim’s family handed over the clothes to the police on January 10, and the forensic report was submitted to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) two days ago.

DNA samples are now being collected from all suspects to establish their involvement in the crime.

The post-mortem report conducted at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) has also confirmed the possibility of sexual assault, contradicting initial police claims and raising serious questions about the early handling of the case.

Following revelations of investigative negligence, two Station House Officers - Roshni Kumari of Chitragupta Nagar Police Station and Hemant Jha of Kadamkuan Police Station - have been suspended with immediate effect.

Taking a strict stance, Home Minister Samrat Choudhary summoned the Director General of Police (DGP), Additional Director General (ADG), Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), and the entire SIT to review the investigation.

As the SIT has so far failed to reach a definitive conclusion, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has now also been brought into the probe.

The case has emerged as a major test for Bihar’s law and order and investigative machinery, highlighting concerns over security, accountability, and institutional oversight.

With the student’s family demanding justice and forensic evidence pointing towards a grave crime, all eyes are now on the DNA test results, which are expected to play a decisive role in identifying those responsible.

Beyond the investigation itself, the case has sparked broader concerns about women’s safety, administrative negligence, and misuse of authority, exposing a troubling picture of vulnerability within society.

