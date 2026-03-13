Bihar: Nawada Police seize AK-47, two rifles during raid

Patna, March 13 (IANS) In a major crackdown on illegal arms, police of Bihar’s Nawada district recovered an AK-47 assault rifle, two other rifles and a large quantity of ammunition during a raid in Delwa village under Rajauli police station, an official said.

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The operation was carried out following a tip-off received by Superintendent of Police Abhinav Dhiman.

Acting on the information, police conducted a raid in Delwa Village and arrested one accused.

According to the police, anti-social elements operating in the forest areas of Rajouli had been threatening labourers and extorting money from them, while also collecting levy or protection money from contractors involved in construction projects.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, SP Abhinav Dhiman said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed under the leadership of Sub-Divisional Police Officer Gulshan Kumar.

The team included personnel from the local police station as well as the Special Task Force, Bihar.

Based on precise intelligence inputs, the team conducted the raid on Thursday evening.

During the operation, the police arrested Ajit Kumar (31). Following his interrogation, authorities recovered an AK-47 rifle, two .315 bore rifles, two AK-47 magazines and three ammunition pouches, which had been buried under a mango tree near his residence.

Police also seized three sets of camouflage uniforms resembling military fatigues from the location.

During questioning, the accused allegedly confessed that he and his associates used weapons to intimidate contractors and extort money from them.

Under pressure from ongoing police action in the area, he had hidden the weapons underground.

Acting on his disclosure, the police further recovered 21 cartridges for the AK-47 and 10 cartridges for the .315 bore rifles.

In connection with the case, an FIR has been registered at Rajouli Police Station, and further legal proceedings are underway.

SP Abhinav Dhiman said the other members of the gang have already been identified, and police teams are conducting continuous raids to arrest them.

The operation has created panic among levy-collecting groups active in the region.

--IANS

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