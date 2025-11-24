Bihar Ministers Bijendra Yadav, Surendra Mehta and Sanjay Tiger assume charge of departments

Patna, Nov 24 (IANS) With the allocation of portfolios in the newly formed Nitish Kumar government, ministers have begun formally taking charge of their respective departments.

On Monday, senior JDU leader Bijendra Yadav took over as the head of the Liquor Prohibition Department. Speaking after assuming office, Yadav reiterated the government's commitment to the liquor ban in Bihar.

“Liquor is banned in Bihar, and it will continue to remain so. We will conduct a review meeting, identify shortcomings, and ensure effective implementation on the ground,” he said.

Surendra Mehta also took charge of the Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Department. Expressing gratitude to the Chief Minister, Mehta said, “The Chief Minister has shown faith in me. We will conduct review meetings with departmental officers and prepare a roadmap to provide necessary benefits to cattle rearers and fisheries farmers.”

Meanwhile, Sanjay Singh Tiger, the new Minister of Labour Resources, assumed office and outlined his immediate priorities. “The ongoing work in our department will be accelerated. We have set targets and will achieve them. Our focus is on promoting skill development programs in Bihar and ensuring the welfare of labourers,” Tiger said.

He added that a comprehensive review meeting will soon be held to finalise departmental priorities.

Nitin Nabin took charge as the Minister of Road Construction. During the ceremony, he highlighted his key priorities for the department’s future.

Earlier on Saturday, Dilip Jaiswal assumed the office of the Industries Ministry. Nitish Kumar’s close aide Ashok Choudhary, who has been assigned to the Rural Work Department, assumed office on Saturday. Deepak Prakash, son of RLM chief and Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha, also assumed charge of his office after being appointed the Panchayati Raj Minister on Saturday.

On November 20, Nitish Kumar took oath as Chief Minister for the 10th time, and a total of 26 ministers were inducted into the new cabinet from various NDA constituents -- 14 from the BJP, 8 from the JDU, 2 from the LJP(RV), 1 from the RLM, and 1 from HAM.

--IANS

ajk/skp