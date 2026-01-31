Bihar Minister raises concerns over state of bungalow vacated by Tej Pratap​

Patna, Jan 31 (IANS) After Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD) National President Tej Pratap Yadav vacated the official government bungalow at 26 M Stand Road, the new minister inspected the premises on Saturday and made serious allegations about its condition.

Read More

Bihar government minister Lakhendra Paswan, who has been allotted the bungalow, said the residence lacks basic amenities and is unfit for habitation.

“The government does not allot dilapidated buildings to ministers, but the condition of the residence handed over to me is extremely poor. The roof is damaged, there is not even a single light bulb, and all fans and air conditioners have been removed,” Paswan said.​

He also alleged that chairs, electrical fittings, and other basic infrastructure were missing, and even gate latches were broken.

“You will not find anything inside this residence. Everything has been stripped away,” the minister claimed.​

The Building Construction Department of the Bihar government has completed the allocation of official residences to all ministers.

As part of this process, the bungalow at 26 M Stand Road, earlier occupied by Tej Pratap Yadav, was vacated and allotted to Minister Lakhendra Paswan.

Paswan stated that under government rules, every MLA and minister is entitled to a habitable official residence with basic facilities.

“I have informed the officials of the Building Construction Department about the situation and showed them the condition of the bungalow on the spot. In its present condition, it is not possible to live there,” he said.​

Following the inspection, it has been confirmed that Tej Pratap Yadav has vacated the government residence.​

According to government sources, the condition of the bungalow will be formally assessed, and necessary repairs will be carried out to ensure Minister Lakhendra Paswan is provided with essential facilities before moving in.

--IANS

ajk/dan