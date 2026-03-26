Bihar: Manjula Kumari sets up spice business under PMFME, employs over 30 people

Nalanda, March 25 (IANS) The Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME), a scheme launched in Covid-era to support 'vocal for local' mission is doing wonders in the food processing sector, particularly in the tier-II and tier-III towns.

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The PMFME beneficiaries are setting up their own enterprises, becoming self-dependent and also fuelling aspirations of fellow residents.

In Bihar's Silao district, Manjula Kumari has set a new example by raising a spice business on her own, with her sheer hard work and determination.

A resident of Sarichak village, Manjula used to grind turmeric and sell in the local market but today her endeavour and success has made her a 'local star'.

She established a spice manufacturing unit named 'Sarichak Enterprises' (named after her village) with help from PMFME and went to pen a new chapter of self-reliance by successfully steering it over the years.

Today, her enterprise is employing more than 30 individuals.

She has installed separate machines for grinding turmeric, chili, coriander, and garam masala. Today, her spices have found markets beyond her village and are also being shipped to hotels and shopping malls in Rajgir.

Speaking to IANS, Manjula said that she had previously run a small-scale turmeric business.

During this period, through the 'Jeevika' initiative, she learned about the government's PMFME scheme. Driven by the ambition to launch a business on a large scale, she applied for the scheme and secured a loan of Rs 7.21 lakh from the Canara Bank branch located in Bargao. By combining the loan amount with her own personal savings, she established her manufacturing unit at a total cost of nearly Rs 10 lakh.

She said, "Typically, people grind all spices using a single machine. However, we have set up distinct machines for all spices. This ensures 100 per cent purity and distinct aroma of the spices. We produce both whole and powdered spices at our facility. In addition to turmeric, we process various other spices -- such as chili, coriander, cumin, black pepper, and a wide range of garam masala."

For marketing her products, Manjula has also borrowed the services of 'Jeevika Didis', who handle demand collection and supply distribution.

At present, 30 individuals are engaged in distribution work alongside her.

Additionally, she employs three staff members at her home specifically for grinding and packaging tasks.

Today, her spices are also being supplied to two schools, three or four major hotels in Rajgir, and three or four recently opened malls.

For her success, Manjula Kumari credits the PMFME scheme and extends special gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Describing herself as a staunch admirer of PM Modi, she says, "I have just one wish that I get the opportunity to meet the Prime Minister at least once in my lifetime."

--IANS

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