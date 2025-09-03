Bihar: Karma Ekadashi turns tragic as 7 drown in Munger and Nawada

Patna, Sep 3 (IANS) The auspicious festival of Karma Ekadashi, celebrated with devotion and fervour across Bihar on Wednesday, turned into tragedy in Munger and Nawada districts, where seven people lost their lives due to drowning while taking ritual baths.

In Munger district, three members of the same family drowned while bathing in the Ganga River on the occasion of the festival.

According to police, Lakshmi Devi, her son Nishikant Kumar, and niece Priya -- all belonging to the family of Manikant Paswan from Jhaua Bahiyar village, Paswan Tola, Bariyarpur block -- entered the river for a ritual dip.

When Priya slipped into deep water, Lakshmi Devi and Nishikant rushed to save her but were also swept away. Local villagers and police later recovered the bodies, which have been sent for post-mortem.

In Nawada district, four devotees also drowned under similar circumstances while taking a holy bath during the festival.

Police and rescue teams managed to retrieve the bodies after extensive efforts.

Four members of a family drowned in Kala Pond located at Dattaroul village, Pakribarawan block.

According to villagers, members of Krishna Paswan’s family had gone to bathe in the pond for Karma Puja rituals.

While bathing, four of them ventured into deep water and drowned.

The deceased have been identified as Pooja Kumari and Ambika Kumari (daughters of Krishna Paswan), along with Jyoti Devi and her daughter Khushi Kumari.

The incident has cast a shadow of mourning over the entire village. The local authority has recovered the dead bodies and sent them for the post-mortem in Sadar Hospital, Nawada.

What was meant to be a day of devotion and festivity to honour the sacred bond of brothers and sisters ended in sorrow for two families.

Local authorities have urged people to exercise caution while bathing in rivers and ponds during religious festivals, citing recurring drowning incidents in the state.

--IANS

ajk/dan