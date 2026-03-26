Bihar: Health official arrested over bribery charges in Nalanda​

Patna, March 26 (IANS) In a continued crackdown on corruption, the Vigilance Investigation Bureau (VIB) on Thursday carried out a major operation in Nalanda, Nitish Kumar's home district, leading to the arrest of a Health Department official.
The action was taken in Nagarnausa block, where a bribery complaint surfaced regarding the correction of an ASHA worker’s birth certificate.
Acting on the complaint, vigilance officials arrested Manjit Kumar, a Block Community Mobilizer (BCM) at the Primary Health Centre, red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000.
According to an official, the accused had initially demanded Rs 25,000 from Bobby Kumari, a resident of Nagarnausa. After negotiations, the amount was settled at Rs 10,000.
Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the vigilance department, prompting an inquiry that confirmed the allegations.
Based on these findings, the VIB team laid a trap. As soon as the money was handed over, officials moved in and apprehended the accused on the spot at his premises, creating a stir in the area.
Deputy Superintendent of Police Shriram Chaudhary confirmed that the complaint was filed on February 23 and, after verification, a raid team was constituted to execute the operation successfully.
Following the arrest, the accused has been taken into custody for interrogation, and further legal proceedings are underway.
The incident has sent shockwaves through the health administration, with employees feeling a noticeable sense of fear amid the ongoing anti-corruption drive in Bihar.
Notably, this is the second major action by the Vigilance Investigation Bureau in the Nagarnausa block of Nalanda within just a week, indicating a sustained anti-corruption drive in the region.
Earlier, on March 20, a Block Panchayati Raj Officer (BPRO) posted at the Block Office was also arrested while accepting a bribe of Rs 12,000.
The alleged demand was made for processing a file related to the Chhath Puja Ghat development scheme.
The back-to-back operations have intensified scrutiny on block-level offices and raised concerns about systemic corruption in local administration.
At the same time, these actions are being seen as a strong signal from authorities that strict measures are being taken to curb bribery and ensure accountability in government functioning across Bihar.
--IANS
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