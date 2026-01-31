Bihar govt seeks CBI investigation into NEET aspirant’s death in Patna hostel

New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) The Bihar government on Saturday requested a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of a NEET aspirant in a Patna women's hostel, seeking a transparent and fair investigation into the case.

Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Samrat Choudhary took to his social media 'X' and said, "The Honourable Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar, has requested the Government of India to order a CBI investigation into the murder of a NEET student in Patna (Case No. 14/26). Ensure a transparent and fair investigation of the incident."

The victim, a resident of Jehanabad district, was preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and was staying at a women's hostel in Patna’s Chitragupt Nagar area.

Earlier this month, she was found unconscious in her hostel room under mysterious circumstances. She was rushed to a private hospital, where she remained in a coma for several days before succumbing to her injuries on January 11.

The victim’s family has alleged that she was sexually assaulted and has accused the authorities of attempting to cover up the incident. They have consistently expressed dissatisfaction with the police investigation and demanded a high-level probe.

On January 28, the victim’s father sought a judicial enquiry into the matter and threatened self-immolation if justice was not delivered.

Significant developments in the case were reported on January 27, when the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) collected blood samples from 11 individuals as part of the investigation. Those sampled included the hostel owner, Manish Ranjan, five members of the deceased student’s family, and six other suspects.

The suspects include individuals seen in CCTV footage from the area as well as those who were involved in taking the student to the hospital after she was found unconscious. DNA samples are being collected from all suspects to establish their possible involvement in the crime.

According to official sources, the victim was a minor, as confirmed by her age certificate. In view of this, investigators are preparing to invoke provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in the case.

The FSL examination has revealed the presence of sperm on the student’s clothes, intensifying suspicions of sexual assault. The victim’s family had handed over the clothes to the police on January 10, and the forensic report was submitted to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) two days ago.

The post-mortem examination conducted at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) has also indicated the possibility of sexual assault, contradicting initial police claims and raising serious questions about the early handling of the investigation.

Following revelations of alleged investigative lapses, two Station House Officers — Roshni Kumari of Chitragupta Nagar Police Station and Hemant Jha of Kadamkuan Police Station — were suspended with immediate effect.

Taking a strict stance, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Samrat Choudhary on Friday had summoned Director General of Police Vinay Kumar and Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit in connection with the suspicious death of the NEET aspirant in Patna, signalling possible major action in the case.

The move came after the victim’s family met the Deputy Chief Minister at his residence and appealed for justice for their daughter.

Following the meeting, Samrat Choudhary immediately called the state’s top administrative and police officials to review the progress of the investigation.

Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit and DGP Vinay Kumar reached the Home Minister’s residence as directed.

Patna IG Jitendra Rana, SSP Kartikeya K. Sharma, ASP Abhinav, and other members of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) were also present during the high-level review meeting.

