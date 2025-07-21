Bihar govt and Centre working to rob people of their voting rights: Rabri Devi

Patna, July 21 (IANS) Former Bihar Chief Minister and senior RJD leader Rabri Devi on Monday came down heavily on the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll being conducted by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in Bihar, saying that the state government is working hand in hand with the Centre to rob people of their voting rights.

Speaking to IANS, Rabri Devi said, "The government is doing wrong by cutting names from the voter list. This is not just a mistake; it's a planned political move."

“The ECI could have conducted this exercise in other states as well, but it is targeting Bihar. Why only here?”

The RJD leader questioned the rationale and timing of the revision.

“Elections are nearing, and within two months, people’s names are being deleted. From where will people bring voter ID cards? The names are being cut. What kind of system is this? This is not just negligence, this is injustice,” she said.

Rabri Devi raised concerns about the removal of the names of migrant workers and citizens temporarily living outside the state due to floods or employment.

“People go out during the rainy season to earn money. Many are displaced by floods. Does that mean they are no longer citizens of Bihar or India?” she asked.

She further claimed that nearly three crore people have reportedly been affected, alleging that their names were deleted arbitrarily.

“Three crore people have worked hard to earn their livelihood, and now their names are missing from the voter list. They are collecting documents and throwing them in the garbage. What papers are they supposed to show in two months? Forefather’s documents? This is wrong, which is being done by the Central government through the ECI,” she said.

Rabri Devi did not hold back from naming Prime Minister Narendra Modi in her criticism.

“PM Modi is behind this. Why was this revision not done during the Madhya Pradesh elections? Why only Bihar? The Bihar government is working hand in hand with the Centre to rob people of their voting rights,” she alleged.

She further demanded that the ECI should call the Bihar citizens and inform them about it.

The RJD leader also reacted to the worsening law and order situation in the state.

“Crime is on the rise, not just in Bihar but across the country. But here, it’s particularly bad. Nitish Kumar is the Chief Minister and holds the Home portfolio, yet he seems unable to control the situation,” she told IANS.

On being asked whether Nitish Kumar should resign, Rabri Devi offered a controversial solution.

“If he can’t handle the state, then he should step aside and appoint his son as the Chief Minister. At least the youth might be able to manage things better,” she stated.

The criticism comes amid a spate of high-profile crimes that have rocked the state in recent weeks. Names like Gopal Khemka, Ajit Kumar, Ramakant Yadav, Vikram Jha, Jitendra Kumar Mahato, Sushila Devi, and Surendra Kewat - most previously unknown outside their communities - have become symbolic of the escalating violence in Bihar. All were recent victims of brutal killings, triggering opposition outrage.

These incidents have reignited accusations of a return to "jungle raj" - a term once used to describe the lawlessness during the tenure of former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi’s husband.

Adding fuel to the fire, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi recently dubbed Bihar the “crime capital of India,” citing media reports that claimed 31 murders this month and warning of a “contract killing industry” thriving in the state.

--IANS

jk/dan