Bihar government approves over 30,000 km of rural roads

Patna, July 25 (IANS) The Nitish Kumar-led government has taken a major step to strengthen rural connectivity in Bihar, approving 14,036 rural roads (24,480 km) proposed in FY 2024-25 and 4,079 roads (6,484 km) so far in 2025-26, Rural Works Minister Ashok Choudhary said on Friday.

The minister said that a new, efficient, and transparent system has improved quality and saved around Rs 800 crore for the state exchequer.

Ashok Choudhary also clarified that no global tenders were invited. Instead, national bidding with small packages was adopted to ensure local contractors, even at block and subdivision levels, get opportunities.

“Some people are spreading misconceptions about big packages, but we have ensured small contractors benefit,” the minister said.

Choudhary said that 18,000 roads are now under a maintenance policy for quality and durability, apart from 464 maintenance packages allotted in the last 2 months, ensuring 7-year regular maintenance by contractors.

After a nine-year hiatus, the Chief Minister Rural Bridge Scheme has been restarted, enabling the rapid construction of small and large bridges and culverts in rural areas to improve connectivity and road quality.

“We have relaunched a scheme to rapidly construct small and big bridges and culverts in rural areas, improving movement and road quality. 6,538 km of roads approved to connect 5,003 hamlets. And approval for an additional 1,200 km under process," he said.

Ashok Choudhary warned against contractors using fake documents or blacklisted companies to win tenders.

He said that FIRs will be lodged against offenders in case of ill practices. So far, only 2-3 contractors from Jharkhand and 2 from Uttar Pradesh have come forward, indicating local contractors are getting opportunities.

The department aims to start work on all approved roads before elections, ensuring uninterrupted development.

Minister Choudhary emphasised that under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s leadership, Bihar is setting a new example in rural connectivity, focusing on construction, quality, and long-term maintenance.

“This is not just road construction but the foundation for building a new Bihar,” he stated.

--IANS

ajk/pgh