Bihar got 2 AIIMs, Punrea airport being inaugurated today: Chirag Paswan slams critics ahead of PM Modi's visit

New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) Preparations are in full swing as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit the poll-bound Bihar on Monday. With multiple big-ticket projects lined up for inauguration in Purnea, Union Minister Chirag Paswan praised Modi government's commitment to Bihar's development push and said that Prime Minister's every visit to the state is laced with gifts. He also slammed the critics for finding any electoral motive behind his visits to the state.

Major events scheduled in both Patna and Purnea with posters and banners welcoming the Prime Minister have been put up in various parts of the city, while tight security and logistical arrangements are in place ahead of his arrival.

Chirag Paswan, speaking ahead of Prime Minister's visit to Bihar's Purnea, hit out at the Opposition while praising PM Modi’s consistent development push in the state.

“The Opposition will keep playing politics, but the truth is that Bihar has been given two AIIMS hospitals, and today after Patna Airport, Purnea Airport is being inaugurated. Every time the Prime Minister comes to Bihar, he brings gifts worth crores for the state,” said Paswan.

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain said, “PM Modi will dedicate Bihar’s fourth airport in Purnea. People are very happy. From Patna to Purnea, the expressway work is in progress. PM Modi is not just coming to inaugurate one project, many development projects are being launched. Bihar is proudly standing with PM Modi.”

PM Modi will inaugurate the newly constructed interim terminal building of the Purnea Airport, marking a significant milestone in Bihar’s aviation infrastructure. With this, Purnea becomes home to the fourth airport in the state.

The airport is expected to improve regional connectivity, ease travel for northeastern Bihar, and boost trade, tourism, and employment in the region.

Apart from the airport, PM Modi will also launch the National Makhana Board, aimed at promoting makhana production and market access for farmers in Bihar, especially in districts like Madhubani, Darbhanga, and Purnea. He will also lay the foundation stone for the Pirpainti thermal power plant in Bhagalpur, valued at Rs 25,000 crore, and the Kosi-Mechi river interlinking project, which is expected to strengthen irrigation and flood control.

His visit also includes the inauguration of various railway projects, flagging off new trains, and distributing Rs 500 crore in Community Investment Funds under the DAY-NRLM scheme to women-led federations. The visit is being viewed as a strategic development boost to the region.

