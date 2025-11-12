Bihar: FIR filed against Pawan Singh’s wife Jyoti Singh for MCC violation

Patna, Nov 12 (IANS) The Election Commission has filed an FIR against Jyoti Singh, an independent candidate from the Karakat Assembly constituency, for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct during the Bihar Assembly elections.

The action was confirmed by Bikramganj SDM cum Returning Officer Prabhat Kumar.

According to Kumar, Jyoti Singh, wife of Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh, was staying with her supporters at a hotel in Bikramganj on the night of November 10, a day before polling.

A team led by the SDM conducted a raid at the Vindhyavasini Hotel, where she and 15-18 of her supporters were staying, in violation of election guidelines.

As per Election Commission rules, campaigning and related activities must cease 48 hours before polling, and outside campaigners are not permitted to stay in the constituency once the campaign period ends.

“The Karakat Assembly campaign concluded on November 9 at 5 pm. Despite being instructed to vacate, Jyoti Singh and her supporters remained at the hotel,” SDM Prabhat Kumar said.

He added that during the inspection, two of her vehicles were found with expired permits, while a third was unauthorised.

The hotel register also failed to list several individuals staying in the rooms.

Jyoti Singh, however, alleged that she was being deliberately harassed.

She claimed that the police raided her room without female constables present, calling the search unjustified.

“They harassed me and my family for four hours. I have done nothing wrong. This is a conspiracy to target me,” she said, questioning the motive behind the late-night raid.

Officials, meanwhile, stated that no officer entered the women’s room.

Upon finding female occupants, the team stopped at the door and continued inspecting other rooms.

“All individuals present were from outside the constituency and failed to cooperate with the election team,” the SDM said, adding that supporters also obstructed official work and removed vehicles from the premises during the inspection.

The SDM confirmed that an FIR has been registered under provisions related to violation of the Model Code of Conduct and obstruction of government duty.

“Further action will be taken as per the directions of senior officials,” he said.

Voting for the Karakat Assembly seat took place on November 11, alongside constituencies like Chenari, Sasaram, Kargahar, Dinara, Nokha, and Dehri in Rohtas district.

The high-profile Karakat seat saw a multi-cornered contest among JDU’s Mahabali Singh, CPI(ML)’s Arun Singh, Jan Suraaj’s Yogendra Singh, and Independent Jyoti Singh.

