Bihar family members worried as sons stranded in Doha amid rising Middle East tensions

Saharsa (Bihar), March 2 (IANS) Anxiety has gripped two families in Bihar’s Saharsa district as their sons, Amit Kumar Chauhan and Keshav Kumar, continue to remain in Doha, Qatar, with their families amid the escalating Israel–Iran conflict in the Middle East.

Read More

The parents say they have been deeply worried since news of the hostilities intensified, fearing for the safety of their children and grandchildren living abroad.

One family member made an emotional appeal for his son’s safe return to India.

“I earnestly request that, by any means, my son be brought back safely. There is the whole family — son, daughter-in-law, grandson and granddaughter. Everyone is there. We had the last conversation last night,” she said.

Another parent expressed concern, saying his son has been living in Doha for the past two years and is working with Qatar Airways.

“When we received the news about the war, we became very scared — we don’t know what will happen. We only want him to remain safe. Whether he stays there safely or returns safely to India, that is all we wish for,” he said.

He added that during their most recent conversation, his son reassured them about his safety. “He told us that he is safe. Work is currently suspended, and he is staying at home safely,” the parent said.

The tense atmosphere in the region has heightened concerns among several families in Saharsa whose children are studying or working abroad. Parents said they are closely monitoring developments and staying in constant contact with their family members while taking all necessary precautions.

For now, families in Saharsa continue to wait anxiously, holding on to brief phone calls and reassuring messages from thousands of kilometres away. As tensions persist, their only prayer remains the safe return — or continued safety — of their children and grandchildren caught in a region overshadowed by conflict.

--IANS

sn/uk