Bihar: Exhibition-cum-trade fair organised under PM Vishwakarma Yojana​ in Rajgir

Patna, March 16 (IANS) A two-day exhibition-cum-trade fair is currently underway at the International Convention Centre in Rajgir. The exhibition, organised by the MSME Development Office (Patna), is drawing large crowds and showcasing a wide range of products.​

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The exhibition-cum trade fair was inaugurated by the Union Minister for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Jitan Ram Manjhi. The primary objective of the fair is to provide a platform to showcase the skills of traditional artisans and craftspeople while simultaneously expanding the market for their products.​

Numerous artisans from various districts of Bihar, associated with the PM Vishwakarma Yojana — including carpenters, blacksmiths, potters, goldsmiths, tailors, masons, cobblers, and barbers have contributed majorly, displaying their handcrafted products. Visitors to the fair are admiring these products and also boosting the morale of the local artisans by purchasing swadeshi goods.​

The initiative is proving instrumental in helping the craftspeople market their products and enhance their earnings.

​Several beneficiaries attending the fair shared that the training and financial assistance received through the scheme have given their traditional trades a new dimension. While some artisans are utilising modern machinery to create innovative products, many women have found employment opportunities right from their homes through sewing, embroidery, and various handicrafts.​

Many beneficiaries affirmed that the scheme has empowered them to become self-reliant, and this fair has given them a chance to showcase their talents and connect with new customers, boosting their employment prospects and income.​

Many artisans and beneficiaries who attended the fair shared their experiences and expressed their gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi while commending this initiative.​

They stated that the scheme has not only strengthened their traditional crafts but has also provided them with access to modern technology, financial assistance, and new opportunities.​

Sanoj Kumar from Gaya and Ghanshyam Vishwakarma from Rohtas reported receiving a loan of Rs 1 lakh after their training.​

Ghanshyam is creating nameplates and cutting acrylic with a CNC machine, while Sanoj is crafting beautiful statues of Lord Buddha. They noted that once they repay their initial loan, they will be eligible to receive an additional loan of Rs 2 lakhs to further expand their businesses.​

Jyoti Kumari from Biharsharif and Sinku Devi from Saluganj shared that, alongside their tailoring training, they received a stipend and a complete toolkit, including a free motorised sewing machine.​

Pratima Devi from Masaurhi, who runs a small shop and assembles toys, hailed the scheme as the one that empowers them socially and financially.

Aditya Raj from Patna shared that, following a five-day free training program at ITI Digha, he received a certificate and a toolkit worth approximately Rs 15,000, which includes appliances such as a washing machine and an iron. This has enabled him to carry out his work using modern methods.​

Arvind Ravidas, a sculptor from Gaya, stated that he got the opportunity to learn techniques for creating new products aligned with market demand and for diversifying his craft.​

Notably, the PM Vishwakarma Yojana is a Central government scheme that envisages providing end-to-end holistic support to traditional artisans and craftsmen to scale up their conventional products and services.​

--IANS

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