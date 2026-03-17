Bihar: EOU conducts raid at executive engineer’s residence in Darbhanga​

Patna, March 17 (IANS) A major anti-corruption crackdown unfolded on Tuesday morning in Darbhanga district of Bihar, as a team from the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) raided the residence of an Executive Engineer of the Electricity Department.​

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The early morning operation, carried out around 6:00 AM, created a stir in the Kabirchak locality under the jurisdiction of Sadar Police Station in Darbhanga.​

The sudden raid left local residents shocked and sent ripples across administrative circles.​

According to an official, the EOU team arrived in a convoy of about 4 vehicles and immediately cordoned off the entire premises to prevent tampering with evidence.​

A heavy deployment of local police was made to avoid any external interference as the search operation began.

During the raid, family members of the engineer were present inside the house and are currently being questioned individually by officials.​

The team has conducted an extensive search of the premises, examining documents stored in cupboards and lockers.​

Investigators are scrutinising land-related documents, bank passbooks, investment papers, and other key records to assess the scale of alleged illegal assets.

Sources indicate that the action is linked to a disproportionate assets (DA) case, following multiple complaints against the engineer over time.

Acting on these inputs, the EOU initiated the raid after securing a search warrant from the court.​

Officials are also gathering information about other possible locations, including suspected benami properties linked to the accused.​

The search operation at the Kabirchak residence is still underway, with officials actively collecting evidence.​

As of now, no detailed official statement has been issued by senior EOU officials.​

It is expected that the total value of seized cash, jewellery, and immovable assets will be disclosed upon completion of the raid.​

Once the raid concluded, the officials would lodge an FIR against the engineer based on the seized valuables and documents.​

EOU and the Vigilance Investigation Bureau of Bihar regularly conduct raids across Bihar against corrupt officials.​

--IANS

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