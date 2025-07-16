Bihar: Enhanced pension brings joy on faces of senior citizens and widows

Patna, July 16 (IANS) The increased amount of pension from Rs 400 to Rs 1,100, announced by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government, is bringing joy on the faces of elderly, widows as well as those with disabilities. The spike in pension amount, even if small, is contributing to their monthly expenses and helping them in addressing any exigencies.

A programme to mark the spike in pension by the Nitish Kumar government was organised in Sheikhpura district of Bihar on Wednesday. A live telecast programme was organised at the town hall, in which male and female beneficiaries from across the district participated.

District in-charge minister Raju Kumar Singh, District Magistrate Arif Ahsan, ADM and social security officials participated in this programme.

Addressing the gathering, the minister-in-charge Raju Kumar Singh said the government is committed to the social and economic security of the senior citizens of the district.

“The number of beneficiaries of the old age pension scheme has increased this year, the elderly people of the state will receive financial support regularly,” he said.

Beneficiary Sonpari Devi said that the Nitish Kumar-led government has been very kind to poor people.

“Earlier we used to get Rs 400 as pension, it was of no use to us... we used to face a lot of problems,” she said.

She further said: “Sometimes his son used to give his own food to her and he used to sleep hungry, but now the government has increased it to Rs 1,100, so we are not facing any problem.”

She said that the government has done a lot for us elderly people and she and her family wish that Nitish government returns to power again.

Notably, it was last month that the Bihar CM Nitish Kumar announced enhancing the pension of senior citizens, widows and the specially-abled by Rs 700. The pension, which earlier stood at Rs 400 has now been increased to Rs 1100.

The first instalment of the enhanced pension amount of Rs 1,100 per month was disbursed into bank accounts of over 11 million beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

According to official estimates, more than Rs 1,227 crore was credited into the accounts of people, including senior citizens and women, under six different pension schemes.

--IANS

mr/pgh