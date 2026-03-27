Bihar: Electricity Dept team attacked in Gopalganj​

Patna, March 27 (IANS) A serious law-and-order concern has emerged from Gopalganj, where a government team conducting an electricity theft inspection was allegedly attacked by locals in Bakharaur village under the Sidhwalia police station area on Friday.​

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According to the police, the Electricity Department team, led by a Junior Electrical Engineer, had reached the village following repeated complaints of power theft.​

However, as soon as they began their inspection, they faced resistance from locals, which quickly escalated from verbal arguments into a violent confrontation.​

The situation spiralled out of control when an angry mob allegedly assaulted the officials.​

Several employees, including the Junior Engineer, were beaten, verbally abused, and even threatened with death.​

The sudden attack created chaos at the scene, leaving multiple electricity workers injured.​

The injured personnel were initially given first aid locally and later referred to the Sadar Hospital in Gopalganj for further treatment due to the seriousness of their injuries.​

Following the incident, the victims lodged an FIR at the Sidhwalia police station.​

Senior officers, including SDPO Rajesh Kumar and SHO Somnath Jha, rushed to the spot to assess the situation.​

SDPO Rajesh Kumar stated that continuous raids are being conducted to track down those involved in the assault.​

Police have registered a case based on the complaint of the Junior Electrical Engineer and have launched a manhunt to identify and arrest those involved.​

Authorities confirmed that the team had gone to the village based on intelligence inputs about electricity theft, but was met with unexpected violence.​

Following the violent attack, police officials have assured strict and swift action against the accused.​

At present, all the accused are absconding, but the police have expressed confidence that they will be arrested soon and brought to justice.​

The incident has sparked serious concerns about the safety of government officials working on the ground, especially during enforcement drives such as those against electricity theft.

--IANS

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