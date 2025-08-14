Bihar: ED conducts raids in illegal liquor case; seizes Rs 75.6 lakh cash

Patna, Aug 14 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate of Patna Zonal Office conducted search operations at seven locations in Gurugram, Ranchi, Naharlagun, Namsai, and Muzaffarpur in connection with a case of illegal liquor supply in Bihar.

According to an official statement, the raids led to the seizure of Rs 75.6 lakh in cash, along with several incriminating documents, materials, and digital devices.

The ED initiated its probe based on multiple FIRs and charge sheets filed by the Bihar Police under the Indian Penal Code against M/s Sunil Bhardwaj and others.

Investigations revealed that Sunil Bhardwaj operates M/s Kala AMB Brewery and Distillery Pvt. Ltd. in Solan, Himachal Pradesh, and, in collusion with his associate Dorjee Phuntso Khrime from Arunachal Pradesh, created multiple entities to secure licenses for distilleries and liquor shops in Arunachal Pradesh.

The ED alleges that these facilities, intended for legal sales within Arunachal Pradesh, were instead used to divert liquor into Bihar and other states in violation of prohibition laws.

The agency said the accused also used these entities to open multiple bank accounts to receive payments from buyers, thereby generating large volumes of Proceeds of Crime.

Earlier, on December 5, 2023, the ED had attached properties worth Rs 9.31 crore in the same case, followed by a prosecution complaint filed on May 19, 2025.

Bihar has enforced total prohibition since April 2016, yet authorities say a significant portion of the illicit supply originates from Haryana, Punjab, and several northeastern states.

According to an official of the liquor prohibition department of Bihar, liquor smuggling prominently takes place on the Siliguri-Purnea-Darbhanga-Gopalganj-Lucknow-Delhi national highway, and its supply chain spreads in every district.

Besides, the Delhi-Kolkata National Highway 19 (GT Road) is also a major route for the smuggling of liquor in Bihar.

The illegal traders of liquor are running this business to the tune of over Rs 20,000 crore per year.

--IANS

ajk/dan