Bihar Dy CM warns COs, assures services will stay normal​

Patna, March 26 (IANS) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha, who also holds the Revenue and Land Reforms portfolio in Bihar, issued a stern warning to striking Circle Officers (COs) on Thursday.​

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He emphasized that while the government believes in dialogue, it will not tolerate any disruption to public services or governance.​

Calling the strike during March—a crucial month for revenue targets and the ongoing ‘Samriddhi Yatra’—an attempt to create disorder, he warned that such actions would not be taken lightly.​

To ensure essential services remain unaffected, the government has put in place alternative arrangements. Officers from the Bihar Revenue Service have been given additional charge of revenue circles across all 38 districts.​

Around 273 officers are currently managing the workload of 537 circles, including those in Sadar and sub-divisional headquarters.​

In another key move, the government plans to reappoint retired Circle Officers on a contractual basis.

This step aims to prevent disruptions in critical services such as mutation (Dakhil-Kharij), land record correction (Parimarjan), and digital land measurement (e-Maapi), even during future strikes.​

Highlighting administrative performance, Vijay Sinha noted that work has continued despite the protest.​

Since March 9, over 12,882 mutation cases have been disposed of, 40,738 Jamabandi corrections completed under ‘Parimarjan Plus,’ 17,861 pending records digitized, and 5,216 e-Maapi cases resolved.​

The developments reflect the government’s firm approach to maintaining administrative continuity while dealing with dissent within the bureaucracy.​

Vijay Sinha praised the Circle Officers who have resumed duty in compliance with government directives, appreciating their commitment to public service in Bihar.​

He announced that officers who have shown faith in the government and prioritised public interest will be rewarded with important postings in key circles of Patna district.​

This, he indicated, is aimed at encouraging discipline and accountability within the administrative system.​

Reiterating the government’s resolve, Vijay Sinha said that under the new initiatives of the Revenue and Land Reforms Department, every necessary step will be taken to achieve the estimated targets, ensuring that governance and public services continue without disruption.

--IANS

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