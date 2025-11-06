Bihar Dy CM Vijay Sinha's convoy attacked in Lakhisarai, CEC orders probe

Patna, Nov 6 (IANS) After an attack on the convoy of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP candidate from Lakhisarai Vijay Kumar Sinha, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Thursday directed the Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Vinay Kumar to take strict action against those involved.

In a written statement, the CEC said, "No one will be allowed to take the law into their own hands. Strict action will be taken against the miscreants. The DGP of Bihar should take immediate action."

According to officials, a group of people -- allegedly Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supporters -- surrounded Sinha's vehicle during campaigning.

Slippers were thrown at his car, and his convoy was blocked, with slogans raised against him.

Mud was also allegedly hurled at the vehicles, leading to chaos at the spot.

However, Police personnel were present at the spot.

Speaking to the media, Deputy Chief Minister Sinha blamed the RJD.

"These are RJD goons. NDA is coming to power... they are not allowing me to enter villages. Dalits and backward classes are being threatened," the Deputy Chief Minister alleged.

He claimed his polling agent was chased away and prevented from voting.

"Look at their hooliganism. They chased away my polling agent," Deputy CM Sinha said, adding that bulldozer action would be taken against the accused and that he would lodge a formal complaint with the Election Commission.

In another incident, a major attack has been reported from Chhapra, where the vehicle of CPI-M MLA and Manjhi candidate Satyendra Yadav was targeted.

The incident is said to have occurred in the Banwar and Jaitpur areas.

Initial inputs suggest it was a potentially fatal assault.

However, the MLA is safe.

After being alerted, police reached the spot, brought the situation under control and deployed additional forces in the area.

A search operation has been launched to trace the attackers.

Local residents reported chaos when the incident took place.

The administration has tightened security to prevent a repeat of such occurrences.

Meanwhile, voting continues for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections.

Polling is underway on 121 seats across 18 districts.

Long queues have been visible at several booths since Thursday morning, with brisk participation being reported.

As per the Election Commission, more than 53.77 per cent voter turnout had been recorded in Bihar by 1 3 p.m.

