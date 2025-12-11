Bihar Dy CM Sinha warns SHOs over illegal sand mining; slams Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav

Patna, Dec 11 (IANS) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, on Thursday, issued a stern warning to the police administration, declaring that any Station House Officer (SHO) in whose jurisdiction a tractor carrying illegally mined sand passes will face immediate suspension.

He reiterated that the state government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy toward sand, liquor, and land mafias.

After holding a meeting with the Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Kartikeya Kumar Sharma and the District Magistrate Thiyagarajan S.M, Deputy CM Sinha said the Mining Department has been instructed to conduct intensive raids across the district.

He emphasised strict accountability, saying that vehicles transporting illegal sand -- especially those without number plates -- must be seized without delay.

The Deputy Chief Minister urged the public to support the crackdown by sharing information.

He announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for tip-offs leading to the seizure of a truck and Rs 5,000 for information resulting in the seizure of a tractor engaged in illegal mining.

Deputy Chief Minister Sinha also launched a sharp attack on the Opposition, particularly Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav.

Criticising Rahul Gandhi's upcoming foreign trip to Germany, he said the Opposition was in a state of panic.

Calling both Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav leaders as princes born with a silver spoon, Deputy CM Sinha claimed they have no connection with the public.

He alleged that instead of fulfilling their duties during the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha sessions, they prefer to go abroad for picnics, describing it as politics of entitlement.

Deputy CM Sinha said the NDA government, under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, is committed to strengthening law and order and ensuring that mafia elements find no place in Bihar.

Referring to the incidents in Muzaffarpur, the Deputy CM said that the state government is taking action with complete vigilance, whether it is an encounter or a bulldozer action.

He gave a clear message that under the commitment to good governance of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, no criminal, liquor mafia, sand mafia, or land mafia will be spared.

--IANS

ajk/khz