Bihar Dy CM directs officials to keep close watch on land mafia

Patna, Dec 4 (IANS) Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister and Revenue and Land Reforms Minister, Vijay Kumar Sinha, conducted a comprehensive review of departmental work on Thursday and directed officials to keep an eye on land mafia.

Expressing serious concern over the rising number of land disputes in the state and the involvement of mafia elements in preparing forged land documents, the Deputy Chief Minister said such groups even harass citizens during court proceedings.

He stated that upon receiving such complaints, the department would constitute a high-level investigation team, and strict action would be taken against the guilty under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sahita.

He also indicated that, if required, a new law could be introduced with the support of the Central government to curb such activities.

Addressing the increasing complaints related to e-measurement, Sinha ordered strict monitoring to ensure smooth land measurement for tenants and to curb arbitrary practices by Amins.

He instructed that the performance of Amins across all zones be evaluated and reported. He further informed the officials that the department’s prescribed e-measurement report format has now been made mandatory.

“To resolve difficulties caused by old land records written in the Kaithi script, we have directed officials to prepare a district-wise panel of Kaithi script experts and display their names in all zonal offices. We have also asked them for extensive public awareness on this initiative,” Sinha said.

Additionally, he instructed officials to prepare a detailed action plan to increase user engagement on the BiharBhoomi portal.

Keeping public convenience in focus, Sinha directed all registry offices to widely publicise that applications for mutation must be submitted within 90 days of registration, ensuring timely and rule-based completion of the process.

During this, Department Secretary Jai Singh, Secretary Gopal Meena, Special Secretary Arun Kumar Singh, Director of Consolidation Directorate Rakesh Kumar, Director of Land Records and Survey Directorate J Priyadarshini, Director of Land Acquisition Directorate Kamlesh Kumar Singh, Additional Secretary Dr Mahendra Paul, Assistant Director Ajeev Vatsraj, Mona Jha, OSD Manibhushan Kishore, Sudha Kumari, Soni Kumari, Anupam Prakash, IT Manager Anand Shankar, Joint State Editor of Gazetteer Section Naresh Kumar and other officers were present.

